Looks Like the Rebel Building Will Never Again Serve Food and Drinks

The squat brick building at 3763 Wynkoop Street has seen more than its share of spilled beers and full dish pits in its decades of life as everything from a skid-row dive bar to a daring and edgy dining spot. But the property sold to a new owner on October 16, and will likely never serve as a restaurant or neighborhood watering hole again.

City property records show that the land and building sold for $2.5 million, quite a jump compared to the last sale of $388,732 in 2002. Since that 2002 sale, a string of businesses have occupied the space, including Wynkoop 38 Tavern & Grill (originally just the Wynkoop Grill); a Polish restaurant called Hospoda that served pierogies and green chile for a couple of years starting in 2008; Fat Bros. Bar & Grill, which took over in 2011; and Rebel Restaurant, which served some of Denver's most innovative fare from 2015 to 2018.