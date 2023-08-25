Northside Cafe the N.O.S.H. Closes Near Regis, but Funky Flame Is Set to Move In

"It's always hard to see our peers close up shop, but it seems like a really special community, and we're really excited about it," says Allison Declercq, who runs the mobile pop-up bakery and pizzeria Funky Flame with her husband, Colton Steiner.
That community is the one built by Justa Ward Alvarez, her husband, Mike, and their team at the N.O.S.H., a cafe that originally opened as the Noshery in 2014 at 4994 Lowell Boulevard. In 2021, Alvarez made the tough call to temporarily shut down the eatery in order to prioritize her mental health, and she spoke candidly about the experience to Westword. "We, of course, love our loyal following and the continued patronage of our neighborhood," she said at the time. "The calls, texts, emails and reviews are heartwarming, to say the least. Our restaurant being closed is my personal worst nightmare."
While the cafe did reopen that year, it shuttered for good on August 23. But the space, which has been home to various restaurants for over sixty years, won't be dark for long.
Declercq started Funky Flame as a delivery-only cottage-foods business in December 2020, quickly building a legion of fans who hungered for her sourdough bread cooked in a mobile, bright yellow, wood-fired oven. Since then, Funky Flame has evolved in many different ways. Declercq met Steiner through the venture, and the two are now married. Funky Flame set up shop at the Radiator in Sunnyside, then moved to a nearby outdoor kitchen at West 44th Avenue and Zuni Street last summer. This year, it was a staple at the Highlands Square Farmer's Market, and also launched a bread club.
Delcercq and Steiner toured a lot of places in their search for the right brick-and-mortar for their business, and when they connected with Alvarez and toured the N.O.S.H., it was an opportunity they couldn't pass up. "It feels good to find the right spot," Declercq says.
Unlike other potential locations, this one comes complete with the cafe and baking setup they need. "You just gotta trust the universe on these things," she adds. "You can only plan so much."
Beyond the practical reasons for it being a good fit, "You can feel how much Justa really cared about [the N.O.S.H.], and that felt really special to us because that's how we feel," Delcercq adds.
"We're trying to open as soon as possible, so we're making pretty limited changes, but we're going to put our funky touch on it," Steiner says of the space. For example, there are plans to add a mural and a coffee counter. "We want it to have diner, homey, hang-out-and-get-to-know-each-other kind of vibes," he adds. "We're calling it a facelift."
The menu has evolved, with additions like breakfast sandwiches, pizza and sweet treats. One thing remained the same through the various iterations, though: Delcercq and Steiner always cooked everything for Funky Flame outside. "Outdoor kitchens have been quite the experience," Delcercq says. "But we're looking forward to having walls and a roof for the first time."
"We'll still be cooking parking-lot pizzas," Steiner adds. "The trailer will be parked out back and be utilized, but people can sit inside and be served inside."
They hope to open by early- to mid-October, and when they do, Funky Flame will be serving from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are also plans to have pizza nights on Fridays and Saturdays.
Besides, Funky Flame will have a presence in Sunnyside by next year. Delcercq and Steiner are working to open an outpost at 2557 West 46th Avenue by mid-2024, in a 600-square-foot space that was most recently a hair salon but was once a neighborhood grocery store. The location will be called FunkMart, and it is going to be "a general store, corner store-meets-bodega," Delcercq says. It will serve coffee, sandwiches, grab-and-go items and ice cream, but will also carry grocery essentials.
"You start a business like this because you want to cook, but the community that's come out of it and the affirmation from that is the driving force in everything we do," Declercq says. "It's a beautiful thing to see all these connections we've made."
"I've worked in the high-end restaurants where you cater to a certain demographic and you don't get the locals," Steiner adds. "We want the locals; we want to make it for everyone. We want to be the place that you go and get your coffee and we know your name."
Funky Flame will mostly be on pause as Declercq and Steiner prioritize opening on Lowell Boulevard, but it will make an appearance at the Sunnyside Music Festival on Saturday, September 9.
"Restaurants have always been a gathering place," Steiner concludes. "We saw that as a really needed thing when we were doing Funky Flame in our backyard and in parking lots, and we're so looking forward to honoring that community feeling — people hanging out, people being comfortable."