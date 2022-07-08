Oblio's Pizzeria Launches GoFundMe in an Effort to Reinvent Itself as a Bar and Grill

After 26 years in business, Oblio's in Park Hill is hoping that a fresh start can save the family-owned pizzeria. Late last year, it launched a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $50,000 dollars to keep the restaurant afloat and to pay for various expenses and necessities. With over 500 donations, it was able to collect $40,000, but that still wasn't enough to help it recover after a steep decline in revenue following the return of indoor dining in 2021.
By May, Oblio's only had enough money to pay the next month's rent, and with heavy hearts, co-owners Morgan McKay; her mom, Dawn; and sister Tegwin began planning their goodbyes. But, Morgan explains, the Oblio's crew just wouldn't go down without one last fight.
After a few late-night brainstorming sessions, the team had a new dream: rebranding. For years, they'd heard the community comment about Park Hill's lack of "a good bar and grill," Morgan recalls. So now the team is hoping to step up to fill that void. With plans for a new menu and interior design, Oblio's is aiming to become the next hip spot for neighborhood.
On July 5, Morgan launched a second GoFundMe with the goal of raising $16,000 to make the rebrand a reality. "The GoFundMe we launched back in October was to try to save a restaurant that was ancient and really needed to change, and we were too stubborn and blind to realize that," she writes on the GoFundMe page. The money will be used to purchase new equipment needed for the new menu, which will include breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, and to finish the bar top. Morgan refers to this plan as a "rebirth" for Oblio's.
In its time of need last year, the Park Hill neighborhood banded together to provide the restaurant the means to stay afloat. But business remained slow, leading Morgan and her family to realize that high-priced pizza just wasn't working anymore in a neighborhood that has three other pizza joints.
As of now, "it's a total fifty-fifty chance we'll have to shut our doors," Morgan admits, adding that the family hopes that the community will have their backs as they try to navigate this change.
In the end, all Oblio's truly wants is to be the place Park Hill deserves.
Oblio's Pizzeria is located at 6115 East 22nd Avenue and will remain open during the fundraising effort from 5 to 8:30 p.m. daily. For more information, visit obliospizza.com.