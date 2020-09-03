Oktoberfest Is Canceled, but You Can Still Lift a Liter of Lager

"Look, there’s no sugarcoating this, Oktoberfest will suck."

That's how Bierstadt Lagerhaus begins the invitation to its 2020 version of the traditional Bavarian holiday, which begins on September 19. "In comparison with years past, there can be no comparison."

After all, Oktoberfest in Munich has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Locally, the 51-year old festival that takes place on Larimer Street each year has also been axed.

But Bierstadt, and a variety of other craft breweries around Colorado, plan to keep their chins up and their liters full of lager anyway — with a handful of muted, socially distanced but hopefully fun-ish events.