Every Opening and Closing This Week: A Mysterious Brewery Rebrand and More

The buzziest opening of the week is Ukiyo, a twelve-seat omakase restaurant located under Bao Brewhouse near Larimer Square. It's a high-end, intimate experience, and we had the chance to taste through its eighteen-course menu. Check out our first look to find out if it lives up to the Instagram hype.
Over at Union Station, Cooper Lounge, one of our Top 100 Bars picks, is closed temporarily while it gets a refresh. It's expected to reopen in late May. In the meantime, pop-up jazz lounge La Caverne Supper Club has debuted in the lower level gallery bar at Union Station. It is open nightly from 4 p.m. to midnight serving a three-course dinner for $55, French wine and cocktails like the Mezcal Swizzle and a French 75. It is also hosting live jazz performances from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Two chains have added locations. Mochinut is now open in a space in Littleton that was most recently a Mono Mono outpost, and Sweetgreen debuted its seventh outpost in the metro area on Tennyson.
Denver has also been short on karaoke bars since Armida's shuttered in 2020, but now Rhapsody on Broadway is hoping to become the go-to place for belting out tunes.
After a refresh of its space and menu, Dio Mio has reopened in RiNo with a larger selection of small plates and several entrees for two, including a larger size of its popular chicken parm.
The week ended with a mystery as Jade Mountain Brewery, which opened in 2021 with a refreshing take on beer, has been replaced. After a brief closure for some remodeling, Jade Mountain's website and social media pages have disappeared and now there is a new website for Incantation Brewing at the same address. "Summon your thirst," the dark, metal-themed website reads, "committed to the artistry of crafting beer, Incantation Brewing blends tradition, creativity and boldness to produce an unmatched selection of craft beer."
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week.
Incantation Brewing, 4233 South Buckley Road, Aurora
La Caverne Supper Club, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Mochinut, 7530 S University Blvd, Littleton
The Red Llama, 8331 Willow Street, Lone Tree
Rhapsody, 24 Broadway
Sweetgreen, 3985 Tennyson Street
Ukiyo, 1317 14th Street
Restaurants and bars that reopened this week:*
Dio Mio, 3264 Larimer Street
Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*
Cooper Lounge, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Jade Mountain Brewing, 4233 South Buckley Road, Aurora
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].