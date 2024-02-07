Dio Mio Reopens February 8 With Refreshed Space and New Menu Items

"We had this on our radar for a while, but the post-COVID world kind of changed timelines," says LuLu Clair, co-owner and operations director for Dio Mio, which has been closed since January 7 for a refresh of both its space and menu. One month later, it's ready for its comeback.
Chefs Spencer White and Alex Figura opened the buzzy Italian eatery with counter-service ordering in RiNo in 2016. "The place has taken a lot of abuse in seven-and-a-half years," White notes. "The restaurant was in need of some love."
This year, the timing was right. "Redeemer had gotten to a place where we could focus on the next iteration of Dio Mio," Clair notes, referring to the RiNo pizzeria that she, White and Figura opened three years ago. Plus, January is a traditionally slow time for restaurants.
"We just needed to zhuzh her up a little bit," Clair says of the space. The team worked with the original builder and architect on the project, which helped things go smoothly. Guests will notice a "slightly different flow," she notes. "We also brought some color in and added some more seating, but it's still counter service."
White and Spencer developed the new offerings with executive chef Peter McTiernan. Along with the pasta lineup, there's now an expanded selection of small plates like savory cannoli with smoked salmon, charred cabbage and black butter-marinated artichokes. "We wanted to have more items that can hit the table when you sit down but are still really interesting," Clair notes.
Also new are the large-format entrees for two, which include a bigger version of Dio Mio's chicken Parmesan with spicy giardiniera; lasagna with braised beef cheek ragu; and a whole pork tenderloin.
The new happy hour menu, which is available from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, includes some $9 libations like a Montenegro daiquiri and a mezcal mule. Guests can also sip two for $11 house wines and $5 Outlaw Lagers from Tivoli. For happy hour bites, choose from a lineup of $6 appetizers such as stracciatella and prosciutto toast or crispy potatoes with Calabrian vinaigrette and cheddar sauce, along with two $12 pastas — the much-loved cacio e pepe and spaghetti with red sauce.
"We had a vision of where we wanted it to evolve to, and we're really proud of the new menu," White concludes.
Dio Mio is located at 3264 Larimer Street and will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday starting February 8. For more information, visit diomiopasta.com.