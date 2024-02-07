 Dio Mio Reopens in Denver With New Menu Items | Westword
Dio Mio Reopens February 8 With Refreshed Space and New Menu Items

Don't worry — customer favorites like the cacio e pepe and house foccacia are still around.
February 7, 2024
The chicken Parmesan at Dio Mio is now a larger entree for two.
"We had this on our radar for a while, but the post-COVID world kind of changed timelines," says LuLu Clair, co-owner and operations director for Dio Mio, which has been closed since January 7 for a refresh of both its space and menu. One month later, it's ready for its comeback.

Chefs Spencer White and Alex Figura opened the buzzy Italian eatery with counter-service ordering in RiNo in 2016. "The place has taken a lot of abuse in seven-and-a-half years," White notes. "The restaurant was in need of some love."

This year, the timing was right. "Redeemer had gotten to a place where we could focus on the next iteration of Dio Mio," Clair notes, referring to the RiNo pizzeria that she, White and Figura opened three years ago. Plus, January is a traditionally slow time for restaurants.

"We just needed to zhuzh her up a little bit," Clair says of the space. The team worked with the original builder and architect on the project, which helped things go smoothly. Guests will notice a "slightly different flow," she notes. "We also brought some color in and added some more seating, but it's still counter service."
click to enlarge wooden booths in a restaurant
The updated Dio Mio with more pops of color.
Dio Mio
While the changes inside the space aren't huge, "people can expect a completely new menu," Clair says — though the classics that have become customer favorites are sticking around, including the cacio e pepe made with pink peppercorns. "We got some threats about that," she jokes.

White and Spencer developed the new offerings with executive chef Peter McTiernan. Along with the pasta lineup, there's now an expanded selection of small plates like savory cannoli with smoked salmon, charred cabbage and black butter-marinated artichokes. "We wanted to have more items that can hit the table when you sit down but are still really interesting," Clair notes.

Also new are the large-format entrees for two, which include a bigger version of Dio Mio's chicken Parmesan with spicy giardiniera; lasagna with braised beef cheek ragu; and a whole pork tenderloin.
click to enlarge clams with black pasta
Squid ink fettuccine with clam ragu.
Dio Mio
"We've spent a lot of time reworking the beverage program as well," Clair notes. That process was headed up by chef Chad Grayville, and includes an expanded N/A section plus a new "selects" menu of wines by the bottle. "We were able to work with our local distributor to bring in a really cool wine program that can appeal to the wine nerds, but also to anyone," Clair explains. Classic cocktails like the Sazerac, Aperol spritz and Negroni are on offer as well.

The new happy hour menu, which is available from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, includes some $9 libations like a Montenegro daiquiri and a mezcal mule. Guests can also sip two for $11 house wines and $5 Outlaw Lagers from Tivoli. For happy hour bites, choose from a lineup of $6 appetizers such as stracciatella and prosciutto toast or crispy potatoes with Calabrian vinaigrette and cheddar sauce, along with two $12 pastas — the much-loved cacio e pepe and spaghetti with red sauce.

"We had a vision of where we wanted it to evolve to, and we're really proud of the new menu," White concludes.

Dio Mio is located at 3264 Larimer Street and will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday starting February 8. For more information, visit diomiopasta.com.
