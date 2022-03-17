Restaurant Week Deals from Eight of OpenTable's Denver "Greats"

OpenTable, the online reservation system widely used by restaurants all over the country, is highlighting what it describes as "the restaurants which define our cities" in its series of "The Greats" lists. "Preserving these landmark restaurants is essential to ensuring that our cities keep the culture and character that make them unique," OpenTable says.
The Denver roster, which was recently released, includes twenty eateries — and eight of them are participating in Denver Restaurant Week, which runs through this Sunday, March 20. If you haven't ever visited these Denver essentials (or haven't in a while), this is your chance.
Here are the details on the deals each of offering:
Konjo Ethiopian Food
5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
720-310-5551
Located inside Edgewater Public Market, this Ethiopian eatery's Restaurant Week offering is $35 for three courses. Start with sambuza, a vegetarian fried pastry stuffed with lentil,s followed by chicken, beef or lamb tibs or a veggie option served with salad and injera. Add the veggie side of your choice and enjoy a housemade spice cupcake for dessert.
Steuben’s
523 East 17th Avenue
303-830-1001
This Uptown eatery with retro diner vibes has been a go-to since opening in 2006. Get three courses for $25, starting with your choice of lobster bisque or house salad followed by a crab roll with housemade chips and chocolate pudding for dessert.
Carmine’s on Penn
92 South Pennsylvania
303-777-6443
Craving classic red sauce Italian? Carmine's on Penn has been serving exactly that since 1994; it added a second location at McGregor Square in 2021. Both are offering a $35 Restaurant Week deal that includes bruschetta to start; your choice of house or Caesar salad; a family-sized entree with options like chicken parm and meatballs with vodka sauce; and chocolate cake, cheesecake or cannoli for dessert.
ChoLon
10195 East 29th Drive
720-550-6934
While the OpenTable list focuses on the original ChoLon location downtown, only the Central Park outpost is participating in Restaurant Week. The deal is $35 for three courses, and there are plenty of options to pick from — including the eatery's popular French onion soup dumplings or new General Cho's soup dumplings to start; entrees like stir-fried Malaysian noodles or miso-glazed salmon; and pear persimmon sorbet or spiced doughnuts for dessert.
Tamayo
1400 Larimer Street
720-946-1433
Restaurateur Richard Sandoval opened his modern Mex place in Larimer Square decades ago, and it's offering a $45 deal for Restaurant Week. Choose from mahi mahi ceviche, a chorizo quesadilla or roasted beet salad to start. Entree options are chicken adobado, Colorado striped bass, crispy soft-shell crab tacos or wild mushroom enchiladas. Finish your meal with berry cake served with cherry vanilla ice cream.
Linger
2030 West 30th Avenue
303-993-3120
Everyone talks about this LoHi restaurant's space because it was once a mortuary, but after a decade in business, Linger's appeal is more than just a macabre gimmick. Get a taste with the $35 deal that includes a starter, entree and dessert, with options like longtime favorite devils on horseback (bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with herbed goat cheese), a scallion-and-five-spice short rib pancake, and peanut butter tahini bars for dessert.
Il Posto
2601 Larimer Street
303-394-0100
Andrea Frizzi's Italian restaurant in RiNo is offering three courses for $45. Start with elk meatball, salad with roasted garlic vinaigrette or mushroom bisque. For your pasta course, choose from cacio e pepe, pappardelle with Berkshire pork ragu, or harissa lumache (a shell-like pasta) with basil pesto and salmon roe. Entree options are mushroom risotto, braised short rib or salmon.
Little India
Multiple locations
All five outposts of this popular spot for Indian cuisine are offering a Restaurant Week deal. With the exception of the Lakewood location (which has a $35 menu), you'll get four courses for $25: choice of any appetizer, soup or salad; choice of any entree (except lamb chops); naan or garlic naan; and choice of any dessert.