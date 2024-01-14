Reader: I Hope Everyone Realizes Denver Has a Gem in Domo

Soon, people were waiting for up to two hours in lines that stretched from 1365 Osage Street to West Colfax Avenue. With a shortage of staff, Domo wasn't equipped to deal with the explosion of business. Homma scrambled to explain what had happened on the restaurant’s Facebook page and posted signs apologizing for the long waits. Finally, he closed Domo temporarily in January 2022, then announced that Sepember that he was closing the place for good.
Or so he thought. Now Gaku Homma's Domo is back in business, and in their comments on the Westword Instagram and Facebook posts of Gil Asakawa's look at Domo, diners are eager to welcome it back. Says Fred:
I had heard great things about the restaurant and the culture of the owner. Unfortunately, it was closed because too many people did not appreciate the culture of the restaurant nor the quality of the food.Responds JD:
Glad to hear they have reopened! Magical place!!Adds fomobeer:
My absolute favorite restaurant ever!But kately suggests:
Perhaps now that they are open again they prefer to not get a lot of attention...?And blitzkrieg wonders:
Can we normalize not ruining local staples for the sake of menial “journalism”- tiktok or not…And finally, there's this from Joe:
Thank you for your interview with Gaku Homma. I hope everyone realizes what a gem Denver has in Domo, and treats the place with respect. And fair warning: It's closed on Sunday!