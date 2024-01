Reader: I Hope Everyone Realizes Denver Has a Gem in Domo

I had heard great things about the restaurant and the culture of the owner. Unfortunately, it was closed because too many people did not appreciate the culture of the restaurant nor the quality of the food.



Glad to hear they have reopened! Magical place!!

My absolute favorite restaurant ever!



Perhaps now that they are open again they prefer to not get a lot of attention...?



Can we normalize not ruining local staples for the sake of menial “journalism”- tiktok or not…



Thank you for your interview with Gaku Homma. I hope everyone realizes what a gem Denver has in Domo, and treats the place with respect.



Over the past few years, Domo Japanese Country Restaurant was struck by a double blow that almost ended the 26-year-old eatery attached to Nippon Kan, an aikido dojo. Like many small businesses, Domo had already been hit hard by coronavirus shutdowns when a TikTok video showing Domo and its unique country decor and Japanese garden went viral in the summer of 2021. The next morning, hundreds of curious diners were already in line when owner Gaku Homma opened the restaurant.Soon, people were waiting for up to two hours in lines that stretched from 1365 Osage Street to West Colfax Avenue. With a shortage of staff, Domo wasn't equipped to deal with the explosion of business. Homma scrambled to explain what had happened on the restaurant’s Facebook page and posted signs apologizing for the long waits. Finally, he closed Domo temporarily in January 2022, then announced that Sepember that he was closing the place for good.Or so he thought. Now Gaku Homma's Domo is back in business, and in their comments on the Westword Instagram and Facebook posts of Gil Asakawa's look at Domo , diners are eager to welcome it back. Says Fred:Responds JD:Adds fomobeer:But kately suggests:And blitzkrieg wonders:And finally, there's this from Joe:Have you been to Domo? Have you visited since it reopened? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected] . And fair warning: It's closed on Sunday!