 Opinion: Denver Diners Welcome Back Domo Japanese Country Restaurant | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Comment of the Day

Reader: I Hope Everyone Realizes Denver Has a Gem in Domo

Gaku Homma has reopened his Japanese restaurant, and diners are hungry to return.
January 14, 2024
Gaku Homma brought back Domo.
Gaku Homma brought back Domo. Evan Semón Photography
Share this:
Over the past few years, Domo Japanese Country Restaurant was struck by a double blow that almost ended the 26-year-old eatery attached to Nippon Kan, an aikido dojo. Like many small businesses, Domo had already been hit hard by coronavirus shutdowns when a TikTok video showing Domo and its unique country decor and Japanese garden went viral in the summer of 2021. The next morning, hundreds of curious diners were already in line when owner Gaku Homma opened the restaurant.

Soon, people were waiting for up to two hours in lines that stretched from 1365 Osage Street to West Colfax Avenue. With a shortage of staff, Domo wasn't equipped to deal with the explosion of business. Homma scrambled to explain what had happened on the restaurant’s Facebook page and posted signs apologizing for the long waits. Finally, he closed Domo temporarily in January 2022, then announced that Sepember that he was closing the place for good.

Or so he thought. Now Gaku Homma's Domo is back in business, and in their comments on the Westword Instagram and Facebook  posts of Gil Asakawa's look at Domo, diners are eager to welcome it back. Says Fred:
I had heard great things about the restaurant and the culture of the owner. Unfortunately, it was closed because too many people did not appreciate the culture of the restaurant nor the quality of the food.
Responds JD:
Glad to hear they have reopened! Magical place!!
 Adds fomobeer: 
My absolute favorite restaurant ever!
But kately suggests:
Perhaps now that they are open again they prefer to not get a lot of attention...?
And blitzkrieg wonders:
Can we normalize not ruining local staples for the sake of menial “journalism”- tiktok or not…
And finally, there's this from Joe: 
Thank you for your interview with Gaku Homma. I hope everyone realizes what a gem Denver has in Domo, and treats the place with respect.
Have you been to Domo? Have you visited since it reopened? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]. And fair warning: It's closed on Sunday!
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

Trending

Great Divide Brewery &amp; Roadhouse Opening Soon in Lone Tree

Openings & Closings

Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse Opening Soon in Lone Tree

By Ryan Pachmayer
Every Opening and Closing This Week, Including the Return of Apple Blossom Under New Ownership

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week, Including the Return of Apple Blossom Under New Ownership

By Molly Martin
Bus It: Eat and Drink From RiNo to Englewood on Route 12

Recommended

Bus It: Eat and Drink From RiNo to Englewood on Route 12

By Kristin Pazulski
World's First Butter Bar, Bella La Crema, Is Making a Comeback in Lyons

Openings & Closings

World's First Butter Bar, Bella La Crema, Is Making a Comeback in Lyons

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation