Outside Pizza Opens This Week Inside Cerebral Brewing West Highland

Ashley and Ryan Grillaert were working for different breweries when they met at a conference and quickly bonded over their love of snowboarding and beer. So it's fitting that the mobile food business they launched together five years ago, Outside Pizza, will debut its first brick-and-mortar location inside Cerebral Brewing's West Highland taproom, which opened at 3257 Lowell Boulevard this spring.
The team behind our 2024 Best of Denver winner for Best Pizza on Wheels will start slinging its sourdough pies at the location on Wednesday, September 10, from noon to 8 p.m. "Come hungry. Be kind. We’re learning how to operate indoors," the couple and their crew say on an Instagram post.
announced plans to team up last November. “Partnering with Cerebral Brewing is an absolute honor," Ashley noted at the time. "We’ve been working with them since we started our business, so seeing this partnership come to fruition is amazing. We’re so jazzed to be part of this milestone and look forward to slinging our pizzas to the West Highlands community!”
The Outside Pizza team has been on-site testing pies — switching to a new indoor setup means basically having to re-learn its pizza-making process to get the desired results. But the teasers on social media look tasty, and we're particularly excited to see the pickle pizza in the lineup. The menu also includes new additions such as house-made focaccia, a miso Caesar salad, cheese sticks and more.
As Denver's pizza scene continues to grow, this top-notch mobile pizzeria's move to a permanent home is a big win — especially for fans of the current sourdough trend.
Outside Pizza will debut inside Cerebral Brewing at 3257 Lowell Boulevard on Wednesday, September 10. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, follow @outsidepizza on Instagram.