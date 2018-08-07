Ownership Dispute at Tommyknocker Settled as Founder Steps Away

Tommyknocker Brewery, an iconic I-70 stopover since 1994 and one of Colorado’s first microbreweries to package its beers, has been embroiled in an ownership dispute since co-founder Tim Lenahan died in January 2017. But the angry impasse appears to have been resolved after the other co-founder, Charlie Sturdavant, agreed to be bought out by two of the Idaho Springs brewery’s original out-of-state investors.

The brewpub is now controlled by Gerry Ware of California and the family of the late Richard Cohen of New York. Longtime head brewer Steve Indrehus has taken over as president of the operation.

Sturdavant, whose family also founded Golden City Brewery in 1993 in Golden, says he doesn’t get along with Ware or with Cohen’s son, Stephen, but that if he was going to sell his share, he wanted to make sure that nineteen of his friends, early investors in the brewery, got paid if they sold their shares as well. In the end, he says, he feels like he was able to take care of those investors through mediation.