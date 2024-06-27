Paik's Noodles in Aurora Delivers Chinese-Korean Delights

Korean culture is extremely popular right now, and the K-craze shows no signs of stopping. From cult Korean beauty products to the cult of K-pop boy band BTS, Korean everything is hotter right now than Cheongyang chili peppers. South Korea has gone all in on hallyu, the Korean Wave promoting the country’s unique pop culture, including a healthy serving of so-called gastrodiplomacy.
Which brings us, naturally, to food. The Denver metro area has one of the largest concentrations of Korean diaspora outside LA and NYC and is no stranger to Korean flavors. Aurora’s Silla, for example, has been serving bibimbap, bulgogi, barbecue and banchan for more than fifty years — but Chinese-Korean fusion has been a little harder to come by.
That changed last year with the debut of Paik’s Noodles at South Peoria Street and East Iliff Avenue, a spot formerly occupied by Von’s Chicken. Since May 2023, diners have been flocking to Paik’s for a variety of Chinese-Korean delights. While classic Korean cuisine is heavy on funky fermentation (kimchi, anyone?), rice and the myriad of small side dishes called banchan, Chinese- or Sino-Korean fuses ingredients and techniques from the peninsula’s neighbor to the north, particularly from the ethnic Chinese of the Shandong region who settled in Incheon in the 19th century.
Paik’s Noodles offers some of the hybrid cuisine’s most popular dishes, accompanied by an assortment of beer, soju and makgeolli, a creamy, unfiltered beer made from fermented rice that requires a good shake before opening to combine the components of the food-friendly brew.
First-timers to Chinese-Korean cuisine will want to order jaengban jjajangmyeon. Jaengban means "platter," and jjajangmyeon are springy, stir-fried wheat noodles bathed in a black soybean sauce that’s both slightly sweet and deeply savory, with shrimp, squid, pork and vegetables. One of Korea’s ultimate comfort foods, it’s among the restaurant’s signature dishes and is a flavorful and tangier riff on China’s zha jiang mian.
Another standout is jjamppong, a spicy noodle soup loaded with pork, squid, mussels and vegetables in a fiery (but not uncomfortably so) red broth. Koreans are famed for their fried chicken, and the deep-fried kkanpunggi here remains shatteringly crunchy despite its glossy hot pepper sauce.
South Korea’s answer to Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver doesn’t show any signs of stopping soon — the Born Korea posted more than $300 million in revenue last year and recently filed for an IPO.
Paik’s Noodle in Aurora is the group's first offering in Colorado, and nine new outposts of the brand are slated to open this year in New Jersey, Texas, Nevada and Illinois. To that, raise a glass and say, “geonbae,” or “cheers.”