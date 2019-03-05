Cherry Creek North Pasta Shop Reopens Under New Ownership

For the past couple of years, Cherry Creek North has been morphing from a boutique shopping neighborhood filled with independent retailers and restaurants to a miniature version of downtown, complete with hotels, offices, restaurant chains, condos...and traffic congestion. Lost in the shuffle are the little eateries that previously occupied hidden grottos and side-street storefronts, but one such place has shown remarkable tenacity. Pasta Pasta Pasta just reopened under new owners.

Up until a few weeks ago, the Italian lunch spot and market was owned by Lisa Miller and Franco Tronchin, but the couple closed and sold the restaurant at 185 Fillmore Street in January. New owner Vittorio Gallinari (a name European basketball fans might recognize) and his family reopened Pasta Pasta Pasta last week with a similar menu and concept. Hot pasta dishes, entrees, salads and panini are served during the day, and there's also an emphasis on takeout packages and catering. And, as at the original, the specialty is housemade pasta (pasta, pasta). Weekly specials are posted on the menu board, and a deli counter displays what's fresh on any given day.

EXPAND Pasta Pasta Pasta's lasagna comes swimming in a lake of tangy tomato sauce. Mark Antonation