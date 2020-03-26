 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

The social distancing got a little confusing...EXPAND
The social distancing got a little confusing...
Patricia Calhoun

Get Out and Take Out: A Pizza the Action at Pizzeria Locale

Patricia Calhoun | March 26, 2020 | 4:25pm
AA

If you pick up takeout food these days, the money's sure to go to a good cause — helping to pay some of the eatery's workers and keep the place afloat, for starters. But on March 25, there was added impetus to order from one of the three Pizzeria Locale locations in the area, since 50 percent of online sales that day would go to the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation, whose Crisis Relief Fund efforts are providing direct relief and loans to innumerable hospitality workers and restaurants currently affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

That made Pizzeria Locale an easy go-to choice for to-go food yesterday, but I didn't see anything about the benefit on the Pizzeria Locale website, or at the location at 550 Broadway, where I went to pick up my order. And there was plenty of time to look for it, as well as to study the awkward social-distancing setup (how about closing the side door?), since the place was very busy and my order was about twenty minutes late.

But it was worth waiting for: a popular Mais pizza ($8.50), a pepperoni version ($7.25), a caponata salad ($5.75) and, what the hell, some pork meatballs ($3.50). Which I almost ate with my fingers as I drove home: Given the amount of hand sanitizer I'd used all day, my fingers were certainly cleaner than any utensils in my kitchen. (Fortunately, I'd skipped the reportedly irresistible budino, because that pudding-ish delicacy would have been impossible to eat while driving.)

Patricia Calhoun

And the leftover pizza was just as good for breakfast this morning as it had been for dinner last night.

Despite the lack of signage, Pizzeria Locale wound up donating $4,469 from March 25 sales to the RWCF, and it will be doing a second fundraiser on April 7, earmarking another 50 percent of all pick-up orders placed on the website to the same good cause.

But don't wait until then to get out and take out from a Pizzeria Locale location. All three are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; order your Pizzeria Locale meal online, and you may even be able to avoid maneuvering that safe-six line.

While all restaurants in Colorado are closed to dine-in eating, they're allowed to offer takeout, drive-thru and delivery service. We've been trying to visit a different one every day, to let you know what options are available. Find more options on our list of metro Denver restaurants offering pick-up and delivery.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

