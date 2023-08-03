Navigation
Point Easy Is Now Serving a Seasonal Weekend Brunch Menu in Whittier

Options include breakfast staples, pasta and comfort food classics like a fried chicken sandwich.
August 3, 2023
The breakfast carbonara is made with pieces of Point Easy's house made bacon. Kristin Pazulski
Point Easy, which opened nearly a year ago in the Whittier neighborhood, has filled the gap left by the Whittier Pub after its closure in 2020 with a bright and airy space and stellar seasonal menu. Now, weekend brunch has been added to its lineup, with a new menu available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. "This was a goal since the beginning," says Dan Phelps, who co-owns the eatery with Andy Bruch.

When it debuted, Point Easy's culinary program was headed up by Phelps's brother and partner in the project, Dennis "Denn" Phelps, but just a month after opening, Denn unexpectedly passed away. Now the kitchen is being run by executive chef Carlton Halaby. Through that transition, Phelps and Bruch held off on brunch, but over the past few weeks, everything felt like it was coming together. "Eventually, you just have to do it," Phelps says of the decision.

The brunch menu includes breakfast staples, creative dishes and takes on some of Point Easy's more popular dinner dishes, like the pasta with pistachio pesto ($23), which is served on housemade bucatini rather than the bite-sized cavatelli that's used in the evenings. "We wanted to cross-utilize between services," Phelps notes.
The menu will be seasonal, and Halaby promises more egg dishes will be added, including a French omelet that he's particularly excited about. He says French omelets can be tough to add to a busy brunch kitchen because they can be time-intensive. "It seems hard because it takes a lot of attention, but it's one of my favorite things to have for breakfast," Halaby says.

The inaugural weekend's menu included lighter fare, like a cured cucumber salad with chickpeas ($15), avocado toast ($19), and a yogurt and granola dish with Maine blueberries ($13). The Whittier Breakfast ($22) includes two eggs any style; potatoes; a choice of thick, crunchy bacon that is cured and sliced in-house; avocado or tomatoes; and freshly grilled toast.

Another dish for bacon lovers is the rigatoni alla carbonara ($26). The fried chicken sandwich, which comes with a side salad ($22), is topped with pickles and a sesame hot sauce; a friend described it as "perfectly fried, with a little kick." The Bowstock ($17), a sweet dish of French toast covered in marzipan with lemon curd and tart cherries, is light enough to be shared with the table or served as a brunchy dessert.
Halaby says the menu will change with the seasons, just as the dinner selections do. Soon he'll be adding a dry-aged burger in the evenings, and may pull some scraps from that into a breakfast gravy dish.

The drink menu includes a mimosa and a Bloody Mary (each $13) made with a mix from the local Bootleg Betty Cocktail Co. Coffee, green tea and specialty cocktails, like the Cuddle Bait ($15), a prickly pear gin with chili and grapefruit, are available as well, along with beer and wine.

The restaurant's window-lined interior seems made for sunny brunches, and the patio sits in the shade in the morning, allowing for a pleasant al fresco experience before noon.

Phelps says his only goal for brunch was to make sure it adheres to the Point Easy motto — "Good food, nice time" — and for it to be delicious. Which it is.

Point Easy is located at 2000 East 28th Avenue and is open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dinner hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit pointeasydenver.com.
