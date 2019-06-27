 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Post Oak Barbecue owner Nick Prince slices brisket.EXPAND
Post Oak Barbecue owner Nick Prince slices brisket.
Courtesy Post Oak Barbecue

Post Oak Barbecue Is Smokin' on Tennyson Street

Mark Antonation | June 27, 2019 | 9:59am
AA

Post oak is the one of the choice woods in Texas for smoking meats, primarily because it's readily available, but also because it burns slowly and provides mild smoke. So if you want your meat to taste like the best of the Lone Star State, you'll have to buy your post oak from Texas (because it doesn't grow well in Colorado). And if you want brisket aficionados to know that your new barbecue restaurant leans Texas in style and spirit, you'll name it Post Oak Barbecue.

Post Oak takes over the former Block & Larder space.EXPAND
Post Oak takes over the former Block & Larder space.
Mark Antonation

Fort Worth native Nick Prince has been mastering his smoking skills in backyard cookouts and barbecue contests since moving to Colorado twenty years ago, relying on post oak to nail the flavor he remembered from his home state. And now he's gone pro, opening Post Oak this week at 4000 Tennyson Street, where the namesake wood is the only kind he uses. Prince took over the former Block & Larder space, dropping in a four-ton smoker behind the restaurant and converting the upscale eatery into a counter-service smokehouse with a full bar.

Related Stories

Smoked brisket is the specialty of the house at Post Oak.EXPAND
Smoked brisket is the specialty of the house at Post Oak.
Courtesy Post Oak Barbecue
Post Oak dishes up a variety of smoked meats and sides.EXPAND
Post Oak dishes up a variety of smoked meats and sides.
Courtesy Post Oak Barbecue

Prince's smoker can handle up to 1,300 pounds of meat in one go, and most of that is brisket, which the pit master says is USDA-certified Prime Angus. But he's also smoking St. Louis ribs, pork shoulder, turkey, chicken and two styles of housemade sausage. Customers can order by the pound or choose sandwiches or tacos, and there are also dry-rubbed wings, loaded baked potatoes, and sides ranging from Brussels sprouts to fried okra to jalapeño-bacon mac and cheese. Homesick Texans will also want to save room for a mini pecan pie for dessert.

At the bar, Post Oak stocks Shiner beers from Texas, craft brews from Colorado and more than sixty whiskeys, ten of which are made in Texas.

Texas-style barbecue has been on the rise in Denver this year, with Owlbear Barbecue opening in May in RiNo and Hank's Texas Barbecue coming to East Colfax in February. Post Oak Barbecue is open for lunch and dinner starting at 11 a.m. every day but Monday. Call 720-829-8207 or visit the restaurant's website for more details.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >