Limelight Supper Club Switches to Prelude + Post at the DPAC

There's something old-fashioned and romantic about dinner and a night at the theater, but modern lifestyles and downtown traffic can make a romantic dinner over wine more harried than relaxing. To keep up with the times, Centerplate Hospitality and the Kevin Taylor Restaurant Group closed the Limelight Supper Club & Lounge at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in early January, and just unveiled its replacement, Prelude + Post.

Todd Moore, district manager for Centerplate, says that the new restaurant offers "a more communal experience, with snacks, small plates and shared plates, and more communal tables," for a more relaxed and casual experience than the Limelight's service style.

"We'll still have many of the classic favorites from the Limelight," he adds, "retooled from previous three- to four-course meals with wine pairings, which could be challenging before a show."

EXPAND A sampling of menu items at Prelude + Post Courtesy Centerplate Hospitality

The changes are part of the overall goal from both Centerplate and Denver Arts & Venues, the city agency responsible for overseeing the Denver Performing Arts Complex, to "reactivate" the entire complex so that ticket holders and other downtown denizens will utilize more of the onsite offerings. Other recent changes include the departure of Backstage Coffee and Onyx Ultra Lounge. Brian Kitts, director of communications for Denver Arts & Venues, points out that Under the Glass Top now operates out of the Backstage space, serving drinks and happy hour-style bites in the afternoon and evening before shows, and the Onyx space will be utilized for private events. Since Centerplate maintains one continuous liquor license for the entire complex, guest can carry drinks from either of these two spaces, as well as Prelude + Post, into the Buell Theatre, Ellie Caulkins Opera House and Boettcher Concert Hall.

The menu at Prelude + Post, which opened last week, will be supplemented with produce from Blue Bear Farm, located on the grounds of the Colorado Convention Center nearby. The restaurant's new accoutrements include an outdoor lounge with heaters extending out onto the promenade, making a great place for people watching or to enjoy brunch offered before all matinee shows. Inside, rotating artworks from local artists will be for sale.

Prelude + Post is located at 1335 Curtis Street and will be open before and after all shows at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. See the restuarant's website for a complete calendar, and call 720-227-9984 for reservations.