Procession Coffee Hosting June 27 Latte Art Throwdown to Celebrate New Space

The punk coffee shop is hosting the event at its new home inside Zeppelin Station.
June 20, 2024
Processions latte art throwdown will take place on Thursday, June 27.
Procession Coffee, which started as a cart before opening a stall in Zeppelin Station in November 2022 and winning the Best of Denver reader's choice pick for Best New Coffeehouse in 2023, is growing again — and it's throwing a latte art throwdown to celebrate.

Owners and Houston natives Joshua Bosarge and Stephen Ashley met during high school and have been platonic best friends since then. The duo, who moved to Denver together in 2020, jokingly (and lovingly) refer to each other as one another's life partner because they've been together ever since — mostly in bands, but also slinging coffee.

Now, Procession is getting its own designated space in the front of Zeppelin Station. "We get to set the tone for the building when you walk in, with more face time with customers," says Bosarge. Instead of customers having to walk to the back of the food hall in the morning — when the majority of the other stalls are closed — customers will be greeted by Procession.

"Right next to where the new shop is there will be more seating, our own little area that will feel more like us and our vibe and our aesthetic," says Ashley.
a coffee bar with black tiles
Procession's new 19-foot-long coffee bar is decked out in sleek black subway tiles.
Procession Coffee Instagram
To celebrate the move and the new and improved coffee bar, Procession will host a latte art throwdown for a few hundred of their friends. Throwdowns are typically held on Thursdays, so Bosarge and Ashley chose June 27, which is also DJ Screw Day which honors the iconic Houston rapper who died in 2000 at the age of 29.

"This is the first one that we’ve ever hosted," says Bosarge. "We kind of pride ourselves on being all about the industry. We are such a small outfit, but we like to think of ourselves as the coffee shop the baristas go to when they’re not at their own shops."

Thirty-two of those baristas, including Ashley, will be going head-to-head in a single-elimination tournament-style competition. According to Bosarge, "Some of the rounds will be pretty chill, some will be more challenging. Some are what’s called a free pour, but we’re tossing in some extra curveballs, like one will be an oat milk round which is harder to pour than regular milk."

In the spirit of fair competition, Bosarge won't be judging, but he will be emcee-ing and playing plenty of music from DJ Screw and others from the Houston rap scene. Everything will be live-streamed, so you don't have to be up close to see the latte art competitors come up with.
click to enlarge
The throwdown winner will receive this custom-made trophy.
Procession Coffee
"The best thing about a throwdown is that these baristas are all coming from different shops — they may not interact with each other outside of an event like this, so it's an opportunity for them to network and get to know people in their craft," says Bosarge.

But you don't have to be in the industry to join in the fun. Zeppelin Station food vendors will be open for business, as will the bar, which will be serving cocktails created specially for the event with sponsor Rishi Tea. There will also be raffles for prizes such as a two-night stay at the Winter Park A-frame cabins and an electric kettle.

The event, which is sponsored by Supergood, Acme Cup, Minor Figures, La Marzocco and others, is free for attendees, with an entry fee of $25 for those hoping to take away the chiseled, golden strongman trophy. The winner will also receive a $500 cash prize, but no one will go home empty-handed.

And of course, in true punk style, there will be two tattoo artists on-site inking throwdown-goers with $100 flash tattoos, including the Procession logo. (Anyone who gets the logo tattooed will receive free drip coffee for the duration of their — or Procession’s — life, whichever comes first. There are rules, of course: The tattoo must be visible and entitles the tattooee to one 12-ounce coffee per day, but recipients must tip their barista a minimum of one dollar.)

Procession Coffee is located inside Zeppelin Station at 3501 Wazee Street and is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m daily. The throwdown begins at 5:30 p.m. on June 27. For more information about Procession and the event, visit follow @processioncoffee on Instagram.
Danielle Krolewicz likes a good cup of coffee, a good book and a good deal — not necessarily in that order.
Contact: Danielle Krolewicz
