Prost Brewing Announces Opening of Flagship Northglenn Brewery

The 10,000 square-foot public-facing biergarten is part of the larger 60,000 square-foot production headquarters.
December 20, 2023
The first part of the 60,000 square-foot headquarters is ready for its debut. Prost Brewing Co.
Prost Brewing's much-anticipated new Northglenn Biergarten will welcome its first guests during a soft opening that kicks off on December 20. The grand opening is set for Thursday, January 4, 2024.

The 10,000 square-foot public-facing space is part of the larger 60,000 square-foot production headquarters that was announced in June of 2022. The brewery specializes in German-inspired beers and will also serve traditional German food.

"Hospitality was the driving force behind this biergarten," president David Deline says in a press release. "Our vision is a space that is welcoming and accessible for the community to get an authentic taste of Germany right here in Colorado."

Prost plans to begin producing beer at the facility early next year, with a state-of-the-art Kaspar Schulz brew system, imported from Bamberg, Germany. The brewery has primarily been contract brewing its beers at Avery Brewing in Boulder.
click to enlarge Interior of a modern industrial German-inspired brewery.
The large ceilings and industrial look blend with familiar long-style benches.
Prost Brewing Co.
It is hoping to ride on the success of its Highlands Ranch Biergarten, a space that has a similarly expansive patio, draft beer and a German food menu.

Prost is receiving roughly $6 million in support and incentives for the project from the landlord, Hutensky Capital Partners as well as the Northglenn Urban Renewal Authority, the Northglenn City Council and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

Along with this new addition and the Highlands Ranch outpost, Prost has locations in Fort Collins and the Highland neighborhood.

At the new Northglenn location, the interior decor is a mix of familiar German-inspired touches, like long bench-style seating, with a more modern industrial design. The outdoor area is focused on activities, offering lawn games and an outdoor stage.

At the new brewing facility, which includes a mix of modern and historically proven technology, like a vacuum boil, open fermentation and horizontal lagering, Prost is planning to take its beer to the next level. The brewery has seen recent success, with a silver medal for its German-style pilsner at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival.

The Northglenn Biergarten is now open for lunch and dinner service from 2 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit prostbrewing.com.
