How the 'Worst Cook in America' Became a Denver Taco Truck Owner



Now, the two also have a trailer in addition to the food truck. "It's called Tacos a La Parrilla," Garcia says. "It's on South Federal in a parking lot near Abraham Lincoln High School. We're just doing tacos right off the grill, kind of LA-style."



Expanding the business has brought new challenges like finding and managing staff, but for Garcia, "the best feeling that I get is when people eat our food and they're like, 'This is delicious.' That's the most fun thing about running a food business."



His go-to is the quesabirria. "That's our specialty, and that's what people know us for. I know that it's all the rave and stuff and everyone's talking about the birria at different locations. ...Ours can swing up there with the big dogs," he says.



