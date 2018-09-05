Exploring Arapahoe Road: Dig Deep Into the Menu at Real de Minas

In Denver, Mexican restaurants cover nearly as many of our daily needs as Starbucks, since most Denverites need their chips and salsa or taco fix by 7 p.m. almost as routinely as they need a latte or salted caramel mocha macchiato at 7 a.m. And like caffeine addiction, cravings for Mexican food don’t go away after consumption. They continue to tug at your brain until you give in, over and over again.

Thus the reason Mexican food is served up on practically every corner. Though each restaurant varies in quality, most meet the inherent need for a spicy, saucy, tortilla-filled repast. Real de Minas is one such Mexican eatery, hidden in plain sight among the typical chain restaurants and shops of Aurora's Cornerstar shopping center

Real de Minas fits the definition of what I like to call a "maintenance Mexican restaurant" — one that's not necessarily sought out by aficionados, but a cantina that does the trick when you need a heaping plate of green chile with a burrito swimming somewhere beneath.