Longtime Denver Restaurateur to Open Neapolitan Pizzeria on Colfax

Brad Anderson has been in Denver's restaurant business for ages, as a partner in various enterprises including Trinity Grille, the Rocky Mountain Diner, Rick's Cafe, Castle Cafe and Chopper's Sports Grill. Over the past few years, the restaurateur has developed an obsession for Neapolitan pizza, and now he's jumping back into the restaurant game with a pizzeria of his own.

Just over a year ago, Anderson secured the building at 4839 East Colfax Avenue, an old Meineke Muffler shop. Since then, he's been working on plans and talking to the city to make sure his dream can become a reality, and now that everything's lined up, he's ready to begin construction.

While Anderson doesn't have a name for the pizzeria yet — "It's worse than trying to name your kid," he explains — he's got the details all worked out, based on his travels in Italy, his visits to the pizzerias of New York City and some hands-on culinary training. Anderson says he's always been a fan of New York's famous pizza makers, including Anthony Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana, and he's also met with the Associazione Verace Pizza napoletana (or AVPN) in Italy, toured the best bufalo farms and mozzarella production facilities, and learned firsthand about Antico Molino Caputo (where the best dough-making flour is milled). He even received AVPN certification after completing the association's classes in Los Angeles.