 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Uncle is opening this month in the Wrigley on Penn building.EXPAND
Uncle is opening this month in the Wrigley on Penn building.
Mark Antonation

Tommy Lee's Second Uncle Slated for Mid-July Opening

Mark Antonation | July 5, 2019 | 1:30pm
AA

The anticipation of waiting for an entire condo complex to be built before you can open your restaurant must be maddening for a restaurateur, but the wait is nearly over for Tommy Lee, owner of Uncle and Hop Alley. His second location of Uncle is scheduled to open on Tuesday, July 16, at 95 South Pennsylvania Street.

Lee first announced the project in August 2017, but the build-out of the restaurant didn't begin until more than a year later. The result, though, should be worth the wait, as Lee says about 60 percent of the menu will be different than at his LoHi ramen bar.

The new Uncle takes up twice as much square footage as it's older sibling, which opened at 2215 West 32nd Avenue in 2012. "We're still very ramen focused, but we'll have a bigger selection of plated entrees," the restaurateur explains, adding that customer favorites such as the pork buns and spicy chicken ramen will make the jump across town. But with a kitchen more than twice the size of the first restaurant, added equipment and space will allow for a wider range of dishes.

Related Stories

Along with the familiar open kitchen with counter seating (about a dozen here), there will also be an actual bar with five seats, allowing for an expanded drinks menu. And while there isn't room for a patio on the sidewalks of Penn or Bayaud Street, the windows of the corner eatery will accordion open for an indoor/outdoor feel.

The interior, designed by architect Kevin Nguyen, combines elements of Uncle and Hop Alley, Lee notes. So while the jam-packed shoebox experience of the first Uncle won't be replicated, he promises that it will still have a ramen bar ambience.

With liquor license and certificate of occupancy already in hand, Lee is now in the process of training new staff and doesn't expect any major delays. The opening date isn't set in stone, but you're probably safe marking your calendars for some east-side noodles that week.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >