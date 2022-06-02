Denver's Best Ice Cream Shop Is on the Move: Here's Where to Find It Now

Remember the beginning of the pandemic when we were all making sourdough bread? David Right devoted his sudden free time to another culinary venture: ice cream. Through the power of Instagram, his Right Cream creations quickly gained fans. Lots of them. So many, in fact, that delivery requests became unmanageable.
The next step in growing the business was a brick-and-mortar walk-up window that opened last summer at 3407 Larimer Street. Unlike many ice cream purveyors around town, Right makes his own base and doubles down on the deliciousness by loading it — heavily — with such housemade mix-ins as buttercake, caramelized Frosted Flakes, Cookie Crisp cereal toffee and swirls of what he calls "almost too salty" caramel. The result: cold, sweet treats that nabbed our 2022 Best of Denver award for Best Ice Cream.
Now, Right Cream is on the move again. This time, it's — temporarily — heading to a walk-up window at 1825 Blake Street, in the Foraged alley at Dairy Block known as Blake's Passage. Then, sometime in early 2023, it will make one last move into a permanent location on Tennyson Street. "We're really excited," Right says of the company's future plans.
"Ultimately, what's really important about the move to the alley is that we have way more storage and more space," he notes. In RiNo, Right Cream had very limited freezer space in which to store product, and flavors sold out fast.
Foraged, a restaurant that specializes largely in sushi, has ample freezer space — which will allow Right Cream to open much more regularly, with much more product on hand. After moving out of the Larimer Street spot on May 31, Right is taking a week off to regroup but he'll get back on schedule starting with Right Cream's regular weekly flavor announcement on Instagram on Sunday, June 5.
As usual, pre-orders will open up the next day at 10 a.m., and Right plans to be restocked and installed at the new location for the weekend beginning Friday, June 10.
The next week, as the Rockies roll back into town, he anticipates expanding hours, staying open Wednesday through Sunday starting June 15. "Or as much as we can," he adds. "We're still a very small team." Along with offering expanded hours, Right is planning some fun collaborations with Foraged, including cocktails. "We're really happy to be at Foraged," he says. "I think it's going to be a good partnership."
The company's future home in some undisclosed spot on Tennyson between 38th and 42nd avenues will allow it to "transform into the full Right Cream experience," Right says. The deal is still being finalized, but he's already got big ideas — although the space will need a full build-out, which requires new permitting, so Right knows that the process will take a while.
The permanent location will be a large production facility with a small scoop-shop window and plenty of patio seating. Ice cream fans will be able to look into the production side and watch the goods being made; with the new setup, Right Cream can expand both its hours and its reach. "What we really want to do is start a drop freezer-type program," Right notes, adding that he envisions freezers full of Right Cream flavors at places like small convenience stores and liquor stores.
The business will also be able to open more small scoop shops, using the Tennyson outpost as the production facility for those as well. "There's a million things we can do now that we'll have the space and storage," Right says. "The growth will be exponential in terms of how much ice cream we can make."