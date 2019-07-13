River North Brewery Reopens in RiNo July 13

After months of delays, River North Brewery will reopen in its namesake neighborhood at 3400 Blake Street, where it will begin pouring at noon today, July 13; a grand reopening party is set for July 27.
Founded in 2012, the brewery had to relocate out of RiNo in 2015, when the building it occupied — the former home of Flying Dog at 2401 Blake Street — was sold for yet another apartment development. River North moved a few miles further north, to 6021 Washington Street, where it continued brewing beers and also opened a taproom. But the founders kept looking to return to where it all began, and finally found the space on Blake.
“We used to be a gateway to RiNo from the south,” co-founder Matthew Hess told Colorado Beerman Jonathan Shikes last summer. “Now we’ll be a gateway from the north.”
After major renovations, the new spot includes a taproom, a seven-barrel brewhouse, a private events space and a big patio. The brewery says it plans to use this location as a small-batch research lab to develop new recipes and explore new styles; it will primarily feature pilot beers.
River North will keep the Washington Street location, where it will brew all of the brewery's year-round core beers, and also host special events. The taproom there will remain open, too.
Find more information on the River North Facebook page.
