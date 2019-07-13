 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Back in RiNo, where it began.
Back in RiNo, where it began.
River North Brewery

River North Brewery Reopens in RiNo July 13

Patricia Calhoun | July 13, 2019 | 8:57am
AA

After months of delays, River North Brewery will reopen in its namesake neighborhood at 3400 Blake Street, where it will begin pouring at noon today, July 13; a grand reopening party is set for July 27.

Founded in 2012, the brewery had to relocate out of RiNo in 2015, when the building it occupied — the former home of Flying Dog at 2401 Blake Street — was sold for yet another apartment development. River North moved a few miles further north, to 6021 Washington Street, where it continued brewing beers and also opened a taproom. But the founders kept looking to return to where it all began, and finally found the space on Blake.

“We used to be a gateway to RiNo from the south,” co-founder Matthew Hess told Colorado Beerman Jonathan Shikes last summer. “Now we’ll be a gateway from the north.”

After major renovations, the new spot includes a taproom, a seven-barrel brewhouse, a private events space and a big patio. The brewery says it plans to use this location as a small-batch research lab to develop new recipes and explore new styles; it will primarily feature pilot beers.

River North will keep the Washington Street location, where it will brew all of the brewery's year-round core beers, and also host special events. The taproom there will remain open, too.

Find more information on the River North Facebook page.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >