The Rolling Pin opened in October 2016.
The Rolling Pin opened in October 2016.
Rolling Pin Bakeshop Closes After Three Years in Five Points

Mark Antonation | November 1, 2019 | 6:56am
Last weekend, a regular customer of the Rolling Pin Bakeshop sent us a note that he'd been told the bakery, which opened in October 2016, would soon be closing — sad news to go with his usual order of top-notch croissants.

Our phone calls and messages to the Rolling Pin to confirm the news went unanswered, yesterday afternoon the owners of the tidy little Five Points shop posted this message on their Facebook page:

Today was our last day in business. Our lease was ending and we made the decision not to renew. We had a wonderful run. We are so grateful to everyone who supported and invested in us, our friends, family, neighbors all of our customers. We thank the folks at Rosenberg's Bagels, especially Josh Pollack. and all who made us who we are. We were honored to be your bakery. We had hoped to stay open a little longer into the month of November but that was not possible. Thanks again to ALL of our Rolling Pin Family.
Jay & Michael

Michael Martinez, who grew up in Five Points, and Jay Thomas launched the Rolling Pin at 2716 Welton Street three years ago. At the time Martinez said of Pollack: "Josh is our mentor; he's helped us build our dream." In fact, Thomas worked for Pollack when he opened Rosenberg's next door in 2014.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

