Rosenberg's Bagels Announces Closure of Boulder Location, Both Sherry's Soda Shoppes

It's been a tumultuous year for the Bridge & Tunnel Restaurant Group. In May, the original Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen location in Five Points closed because of staffing issues after a manager walked out on Mother's Day. Owner Josh Pollack took some time to regroup and brought it back in late June as grab-and-go-only concept, "to create a more sustainable work environment for our staff while maintaining our high standards of quality in our products and hospitality," according to the Rosenberg's website.
Now, the Rosenberg's location in Boulder, which opened that same month, has closed, along with both the Denver and Boulder locations of Sherry's Soda Shoppe.
"It was a very hard decision for us to make - but with the continued effects of COVID and current economic times for small businesses, it was the best choice for our company. We’ll be forever grateful to our staff and guests who supported the Boulder store while it was open," reads an October 7 Instagram post announcing the Rosenberg's closure.
Sherry's Soda Shoppe announcement uses the same language, with one addition: "We opened during the pandemic and never really had the chance to succeed for various reasons, including the ongoing labor shortage."
Both the Five Points and the Stanley Marketplace locations of Rosenberg’s remain open, as does the group's other concepts: Lou's Italian Specialties and Famous Original J's, which are also located in Five Points.