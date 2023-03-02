Thornton's Saigon Bowl Reels in the Flavor of the Vietnamese Coast

click to enlarge A basket of the Cajun crawfish boil. Sandra Vo

click to enlarge A plate of escargot with garlic butter. Sandra Vo

click to enlarge A plate of stir-fried seafood udon with vegetables. Sandra Vo

When Joe Duong arrived in the United States from Vietnam in 1986, he didn't plan on opening a restaurant. Instead, Duong worked in the IT department at the airport. Eventually, though, he took a job at Saigon Bowl restaurant in the Far East Center, at 333 South Federal Boulevard. The experience unlocked his taste for restaurant life, and in 2019, Duong opened his own Saigon Bowl location at 9931 Grant Street in Thornton.Inside, guests are met with a large tank filled with bright, colorful fish and a variety of lively green flora lining the walls and divider. The interior is sleek and clean, with well-spaced tables that offer privacy without being distant. While the decor leans dark, ample lighting makes the room bright and welcoming. Soft Vietnamese music plays from the speakers overhead, creating a mellow and tranquil atmosphere.Duong grew up in Nha Trang, a famous coastal and fishing city in Vietnam, which inspired the expansive selection of seafood on the menu. Anybody craving the taste of the Vietnamese coast can find it in options such as braised catfish ($16), Cajun boils and stir-fried seafood specials.The escargot with garlic butter sauce ($17) is served on a hot plate that keeps the steam rising off the snails for at least five minutes after it's set down on the table. Vietnamese hot pot comes the traditional way, in a family-sized metal pot with a fire beneath to keep the food warm as you eat, while stir-fried spicy seafood udon ($16) includes tender mussels, shrimp, squid and vegetables doused in a savory sauce.For those who are less inclined toward seafood, the menu also includes a wide selection of rice and noodle bowls, such as the stir-fried lemongrass beef noodle bowl ($14) and the grilled pork chop rice plate ($14). Saigon Bowl has a hearty lineup of tofu dishes, as well, including spring rolls ($6), vegetarian lo mein ($12) and lemongrass tofu ($12). Duong recommends the spicy beef udon soup ($16) for anyone unfamiliar with the cuisine. All of the servings are hearty and filling, and the staff is happy to help guide diners through the options.For a sweet treat, end the meal with one of Saigon Bowl's boba smoothies ($5-$6); flavors range from mango, lychee and mocha to taro and strawberry.While Saigon Bowl's menu deviates from more well-known Vietnamese dishes such as pho and banh mi, Duong says that he wasn't scared of people not liking the cuisine, or of opening the restaurant in Thornton, crediting the Little Saigon district in Denver for introducing people to Vietnamese food for decades before he became an owner.Instead, Duong's main challenge was the pandemic, which shut down indoor dining just one year after the restaurant opened. He recalls being worried about the loss of customers and the threat of bankruptcy, but adds that Saigon Bowl has mostly recovered financially. Now he's optimistic that his emphasis on quality food and customer satisfaction will help the restaurant regain the growth it experienced before COVID-19.