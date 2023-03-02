Thornton's Saigon Bowl Reels in the Flavor of the Vietnamese Coast

When Joe Duong arrived in the United States from Vietnam in 1986, he didn't plan on opening a restaurant. Instead, Duong worked in the IT department at the airport. Eventually, though, he took a job at Saigon Bowl restaurant in the Far East Center, at 333 South Federal Boulevard. The experience unlocked his taste for restaurant life, and in 2019, Duong opened his own Saigon Bowl location at 9931 Grant Street in Thornton.
Inside, guests are met with a large tank filled with bright, colorful fish and a variety of lively green flora lining the walls and divider. The interior is sleek and clean, with well-spaced tables that offer privacy without being distant. While the decor leans dark, ample lighting makes the room bright and welcoming. Soft Vietnamese music plays from the speakers overhead, creating a mellow and tranquil atmosphere.
The escargot with garlic butter sauce ($17) is served on a hot plate that keeps the steam rising off the snails for at least five minutes after it's set down on the table. Vietnamese hot pot comes the traditional way, in a family-sized metal pot with a fire beneath to keep the food warm as you eat, while stir-fried spicy seafood udon ($16) includes tender mussels, shrimp, squid and vegetables doused in a savory sauce.
For a sweet treat, end the meal with one of Saigon Bowl's boba smoothies ($5-$6); flavors range from mango, lychee and mocha to taro and strawberry.
While Saigon Bowl's menu deviates from more well-known Vietnamese dishes such as pho and banh mi, Duong says that he wasn't scared of people not liking the cuisine, or of opening the restaurant in Thornton, crediting the Little Saigon district in Denver for introducing people to Vietnamese food for decades before he became an owner.
Saigon Bowl Thornton is located at 9931 Grant Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday for dining in and takeout. For more information, visit saigonbowlthorntonco.com or call 303-452-5901.