Miami-Based Doughnut Shop Is Coming to Tennyson Street

Since starting as a pop-up in a vintage 1950s Aljoa camper in 2015, the Salty Donut has landed on numerous national best-of lists.
March 21, 2024
The Salty Donut's first Colorado location will debut this summer.
First, D.C.-born Call Your Mother brought its bagels to Tennyson Street. Soon, another growing out-of-state brand will be dishing out doughnuts just a block away.

The Salty Donut got its start as a Miami pop-up that operated out of a vintage 1950s Aljoa camper in 2015 before opening its first brick-and-mortar.

Since then, co-founders Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez have expanded the business, adding shops in Georgia, North Carolina and Texas and landing on several lists of the best doughnuts in America, including Thrillist, Food & Wine and Tasting Table.

Now, with a total of fourteen locations, the Salty Donut is poised to make its farthest move west yet. This summer, it will open at 3985 Tennyson Street. A press release announcing the news notes that the neighborhood has "a scene reminiscent of the Salty’s OG stomping grounds in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District."
click to enlarge donuts and a latte in a coffee cup
The Salty Donut also has a full coffee menu.
The Salty Donut
The shop is known for its eye-catching artisanal take on doughnuts in flavors such as guava and cheese, brown butter and salt, and honey butter cinna-bun. At the Denver store, it also plans to offer locally inspired flavors, as well as its coffee program. In a first for the company, this outpost will serve an expanded cafe-style menu.

“Opening our first store in Colorado marks an exciting milestone for us, as we continue to grow and connect with communities nationwide," Rodriguez says in an announcement. "Denver's unique culture, active lifestyle and exciting foodie scene perfectly align with our brand, and we're eager to bring our donuts, coffee and vibes to the Mile High City."

Pizarro-Rodriguez adds, “Our design philosophy for Denver mirrors nature's comfort and beauty — incorporating organic textures and a natural color palette for an inviting space. In designing this space, our goal was simple: to make you feel like you belong. From the soft lighting to the plush furnishings, every detail is designed to bring about a sense of comfort and familiarity. Our dining room is expansive and roomy, yet cozy at the same time. We balanced the seating area to make sense if you’re with friends and family, or if you’re just there by yourself to get some work done. The space also has an easy access pickup window for those that want to be in and out with ease.”

If this news has you craving sweets ASAP, check out our list of the six best doughnut shops in Denver
