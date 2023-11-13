 Sapor Coffee in Denver has a New Owner | Westword
Coffee

Sapor Coffee Has a New Owner

Pacharej “Pop” Nuntanavooth has been around the service industry for most of his life — for 25 years and counting, his family has run J's Noodles Star Thai in Denver and Star Thai in Lakewood.
November 13, 2023
Pacharej “Pop” Nuntanavooth in his newly acquired coffee shop, Sapor Coffee and Concepts.
For five years, Caleb and Jeannie Sprenger could be found slinging coffee behind the bar of their Jefferson Park shop, Sapor Coffee & Concepts at 2795 Speer Boulevard. However, September 2 marked the couple’s last day as baristas and October 1 was their final day as owners after selling company they started in 2018 to fan and friend Pacharej “Pop” Nuntanavooth so they could pursue other endeavors, including starting a family.

The decision to sell didn’t come easily. “We love Sapor. We love what we created — not just because we made it but because of what it has become, and we felt an obligation to our customers and to what we’ve created,” says Jeannie. “It was a bittersweet experience — we knew it was the right decision for the two of us and our future family, but also needed to honor what Sapor was.”

The Sprengers began Sapor with the goal of brewing craft coffee, and many of their concept drinks allowed the flavor of coffee to shine through instead of masking it with flavored syrups. The cafe boasts a reverse-osmosis water filtration system, further enhancing the flavor of its coffee. And, from the start, it exclusively used beans from Sweet Bloom, the specialty coffee roaster owned by Caleb’s uncle which is also where he got his start as a barista.

Because of COVID, the hours shortened at Sapor. “It wasn’t realistic to be open that long, and when we did that we were given some extra time that we didn’t have before to pursue and start exploring other possibilities for ourselves. That really helped encourage us to develop in other ways that prepared us for this next season of our lives,” says Jeannie.
coffee in bowls
Scenes from a Friday afternoon coffee cupping, which are open to the public.
Sapor Coffee and Concepts
During that time, they also felt a tightened bond with their customers and regulars, one of whom was Nuntanavooth. He regularly attended Sapor’s Friday afternoon coffee tastings, and when the Sprengers became more serious about selling, they ask Nuntanavooth if he would be interested.

“We liked him — his personality and his vibe, and as we started talking about the potential of him owning Sapor, he wanted to continue what we’d built in terms of the creativity. He didn’t even want to change the name of the cafe. It was exactly what we were looking for,” says Caleb.

This isn’t Nuntanavooth’s first time owning a coffee shop. In 2016, he and several friends started Sonder Coffee. Although he had no previous coffee experience at the time, he learned a lot over the next four years, and even took up roasting before selling his shares of the company in 2020. He’s also been around the service industry for most of his life for 25 years and counting, his family has owned J's Noodles Star Thai in Denver and Star Thai in Lakewood.

"I really enjoy building that relationship [with customers] and talking to people, and a coffee shop is the perfect space to do that. To be honest, I did not know anything about coffee when I started. I didn’t know coffee could taste like this — specialty coffee at least. So I researched, I talked to people and built many good relationship around town," says Nunvantooth. "I’m thankful that people like Scott at Queen City was really open to teaching me about coffee at that time."

The biggest change at Sapor so far is that it no longer serves exclusively Sweet Bloom, but is instead a multi-roaster cafe. In addition to Sweet Bloom, Servant Coffee is now part of the lineup, and Nunvantooth may offer his own coffee in the future as well. 

Nunvantooth has also brought in more food options from local vendors. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, mochi from pop-up Riceboxx is available and pairs particularly well with tea. Donuts and breakfast sandwiches from Pandemic Donuts are offered more regularly during the week.

Overall, though, it's business as usual at Sapor thanks to the seamless ownership transition. While the Sprengers aren't pouring drinks for customers anymore, you may find them on the other side of the bar, enjoying coffee and conversation in the business they built, which is in good hands under Nunvantooth's watch.

Sapor Coffee & Concepts is located at 2795 Speer Boulevard and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit saporcoffee.com.
