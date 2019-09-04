 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Shonen Knife stopped at Ratio Beerworks on Tuesday, September 3, for noodles from Osaka Ramen.EXPAND
Shonen Knife stopped at Ratio Beerworks on Tuesday, September 3, for noodles from Osaka Ramen.
Mark Antonation

That Time Shonen Knife Ate Osaka Ramen at Ratio Beerworks

Mark Antonation | September 4, 2019 | 2:59pm
AA

No question about it: The women of Shonen Knife rock hard. And when they need fuel before one of their contagiously fun and energetic shows, they look for ramen. The Japanese punk-pop band is known for seeking out noodles while on tour, and fortunately a couple of local businesses were there to oblige them last night before their gig at the Oriental Theater.

Guitarist Naoko Yamano, bassist Atsuko Yamano and drummer Risa Kawano showed up at Ratio Beerworks promptly at 6:30 p.m., where about two dozen fans, many sporting a little gray on top, greeted them with album covers to be signed, photos to be snapped and hungry bellies waiting to be filled. Osaka Ramen ladled up pork and chicken miso ramen loaded with pulled pork, corn, whipped butter (yes, that's a thing), poached eggs and spinach. Ratio Beerworks paired the noodle soup with a ginger-lime-coconut saison, although the band stuck with water during their visit.

Shonen Knife fans turned out for ramen, beer and their favorite band.EXPAND
Shonen Knife fans turned out for ramen, beer and their favorite band.
Mark Antonation

Related Stories

The devil horns were flying at Ratio.EXPAND
The devil horns were flying at Ratio.
Mark Antonation
Noodles and beer with Shonen Knife.EXPAND
Noodles and beer with Shonen Knife.
Mark Antonation

Formed in 1981, Shonen Knife has had several band lineups over the years, but founding sisters Naoko and Atsuko Yamano are back together for this incarnation. Risa Kawano joined the group in 2015, and the three are touring in support of Sweet Candy Power, the band's 22nd album, which dropped earlier this year.

After the slurping and sipping, fans followed the band to the Oriental Theater. The musicians must have gotten their fill of noodles, though, because they didn't play "Ramen Rock," instead powering through other food-themed hits like "Sushi Bar Song," "Banana Chips" and "Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches."

But fans got just what they wanted — a sweet and savory serving of Shonen Knife.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >