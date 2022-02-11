Short Stop: Breakfast Sandwiches at La Fillette Bakery

Denver's dining scene is making a big comeback — and we're hungering to go out. With so many new ventures and old favorites to visit after more than a year of restaurant shutdowns and restrictions, the choices can be overwhelming. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for things that should definitely be on your culinary short list. This week, start your day at La Fillette.
What: La Fillette
Where: 4416 East Eighth Avenue
When: Open Monday and Tuesday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday and Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information: Visit lafillettedenver.com
The place: Just five blocks east of busy Colorado Boulevard, La Fillette (which means "little girl" in French) is a perfect pit stop for treats. The bakery was opened in 2014 by Keturah Fleming; in 2016, Joshua Hall joined the business and became part-owner. The two married in 2019 and run the small shop together.
The space is sparsely decorated, but with plenty of wood and brick, it still feels warm and inviting. Also warm: the baguettes and other freshly baked goods that you can spot being pulled from the ovens in the back.
Only three patrons are currently allowed inside at a time, so you may have to wait outside before stepping up to the pastry-lined counter to place an order. Dining inside is also on hold, so be ready to take your goods to-go. Along with pastries, bread and sandwiches, a selection of tea and coffee is also available.
You can also opt to order ahead online — a very smart move if your breakfast planning skills are better than mine. But when the craving for a more substantial meal than the yogurt you left in the office fridge four days ago hits, a detour is in order.
It was snowing when I made my last visit, but that didn't seem to slow down the steady flow of customers stopping by to pick up pastries or grab their orders from a table set up along one wall. It took just a little over ten minutes before I was on my way with a hot and fresh sandwich in hand. Totally worth it.
The morning menu has several options, including a quiche, a ham and cheese croissant and a build-your-own omelet option. But the sandwiches are the star. For $9, you get one egg and your choice of three ingredients on one of four bread options — ciabatta, croissant, English muffin or focaccia. I have yet to move past the croissant, which is large and oh-so-flaky and buttery, with a nice crisp on the outside.
Where the breakfast sandwich goes from there is totally up to you, starting with meat: the standard ham, sausage and a thick-cut bacon with a nice bite, but you can also opt for corned beef or duck confit. Or you can leave off the meat and pick an extra veggie or cheese.
Cheeses range from cheddar and American to garlic feta, goat and gruyere. From there, get creative with garlic aioli, caramelized onions, green chiles, spinach, roasted garlic, tomato, mushrooms and the staff recommendation, tomato bacon jam.
With the allowed three ingredients, you can create some great combos — goat cheese, bacon and green chiles is a favorite, as is duck confit, spinach and caramelized onions — but if you want to keep going, each additional ingredient is just 50 cents.
Sure, La Fillette is on the pricier side for a to-go breakfast sandwich, but given the quality, it's a steal.