LoDo Gay Bar Sir Closes Abruptly After Just Three Months in Business

"It is with great sadness in which we announced that we are closing permanently," wrote LGBTQ+ bar Sir in an Instagram post on April 25. "We would like extend thank yous to those who supported us and to our wonderful staff who became family."
The upscale addition to Denver's gay bar scene opened on January 15 at 1822 Blake Street, the address of Vesta Dipping Grill for over twenty years before it closed for good in 2020. During that time, Vesta became a beloved staple in the dining scene, after helping to usher in a wave of hipper, edgier eateries.
"We quickly realized that the needs of the Denver community were different from what we knew about the Dallas community, so with that being said, we decided it was best to pack up Sir and take it back to where it all started for us, the Lone Star State," Trey wrote in an email to Westword. "We listened to the feedback that we got in Denver, learned a lot along the way and hope to make a comeback in the future with a better understanding of what Denver needs."
He also notes that the former Vesta space is now back on the market "with the hopes that another passionate entrepreneur with a vision for LoDo comes in and enjoys it just as much as we have!"