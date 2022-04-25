Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

LoDo Gay Bar Sir Closes Abruptly After Just Three Months in Business

April 25, 2022 2:14PM

Sir opened January 15.
Sir opened January 15. Sir/Instagram
"It is with great sadness in which we announced that we are closing permanently," wrote LGBTQ+ bar Sir in an Instagram post on April 25. "We would like extend thank yous to those who supported us and to our wonderful staff who became family."

The upscale addition to Denver's gay bar scene opened on January 15 at 1822 Blake Street, the address of Vesta Dipping Grill for over twenty years before it closed for good in 2020. During that time, Vesta became a beloved staple in the dining scene, after helping to usher in a wave of hipper, edgier eateries.
click to enlarge Trey Stewart co-owned Sir with his father, Tyler. - SIR/INSTAGRAM
Trey Stewart co-owned Sir with his father, Tyler.
Sir/Instagram
As Sir, the space was bathed in red-hued lights at night and hosted regular drag brunches on weekends. But now, the doors at 1822 Blake are shut once again. The duo behind Sir, Trey Stewart and his father Tyler, also own a gay bar in Dallas called Mr. Misster, which has been open since the summer of 2019. Sir was twice the size of that space and offered a full menu of eats that were more fine-dining than typical bar fare, including duck bao buns and braised pork skewers.

"We quickly realized that the needs of the Denver community were different from what we knew about the Dallas community, so with that being said, we decided it was best to pack up Sir and take it back to where it all started for us, the Lone Star State," Trey wrote in an email to Westword. "We listened to the feedback that we got in Denver, learned a lot along the way and hope to make a comeback in the future with a better understanding of what Denver needs."

He also notes that the former Vesta space is now back on the market "with the hopes that another passionate entrepreneur with a vision for LoDo comes in and enjoys it just as much as we have!"
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation