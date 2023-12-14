 Denver Brewery Jagged Mountain Adds Slackline Coffee | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Coffee

Ballpark Brewery Taproom Adds Morning Coffee Shop to Boost Business

“We wanted to utilize the space we already pay rent on to fill that day with more revenue."
December 14, 2023
Slackline Coffee draws visitors to Jagged Mountain in the mornings.
Slackline Coffee draws visitors to Jagged Mountain in the mornings. Slackline Coffee
Share this:
On any given morning, the seats in a brewery typically sit empty. But at Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery's taproom, at 1139 20th Street, the place is often full of early-morning guests sipping a different sort of beverage — coffee. Slackline Coffee opened inside the downtown taproom in April, filling the relative void of good coffee in the area.

Jagged Mountain owners Randy Stinson and RJ Banat realized that their prime real estate in the Ballpark neighborhood was being underutilized. “We pay rent 24 hours a day, but only sell beer 8 hours a day,” says the brewery's general manager Chad Brett, who is also co-owner of Slackline. “We wanted to utilize the space we already pay rent on to fill that day with more revenue; something in the morning, but also something non-alcoholic. We are dipping into a different market that most breweries don’t have and introducing coffee fans to breweries.”

Jagged Mountain celebrated its tenth anniversary this year, and for nearly its entire run, it’s used Ozo Coffee, cacao nibs and lactose to brew one of its Trailhead Beers, a blonde stout. So when the idea of adding a coffee shop arose, Ozo was the obvious choice.

“When we opened it up, we wanted to keep it kind of similarly outdoor-themed. [Jagged Mountain] is named after a mountain down in the San Juans, so we wanted to keep it in line with that,” says Brett. “We love getting outside, exploring and doing the Colorado activities.”

Ozo helped develop several blends of coffee for Slackline, all with adventure-based names, like Stoke, a medium blend used for drip, and Highline for espresso.
click to enlarge
The brewery has a lot of space, which means that Slackline is less crowded than a typical coffee shop.
Slackline Coffee
In addition to standard coffee drinks, Slackline offers a few food options, like Bonfire breakfast burritos. Wednesday through Friday, Pastry Runner pops up in the space as well, with three to four pastry varieties available first come, first served until sold out.

Brett says that the ultimate goal is to help other breweries replicate this model, in a scaled-down version. “Not everybody has 100 to 150 square feet to give up in their space, but they can still use our model. There’s a lot of breweries facing what we did,” he says. "One of the challenges we're up against is lack of traffic downtown — for both sides of our business and other businesses around."

The taproom offers seating for up to 120 people, plus wi-fi, meaning it's often less crowded than a typical coffee shop, making it the perfect space for an off-site meeting.

“We’re treating [coffee] with the same amount of effort and care as we do beer,” says Brett. “We were able to adapt some things we’ve learned over the years as a brewery, but we’re just trying to move a different liquid now in a different way.”

Slackline Coffee is located at 1139 20th Street and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily (the brewery opens at noon, giving customers a two-hour overlap to get a beer or coffee, though nitro cold brew and iced tea are always on tap). For more information, visit slacklinecoffee.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danielle Krolewicz likes a good cup of coffee, a good book and a good deal — not necessarily in that order.
Contact: Danielle Krolewicz

Trending

Mile High Vienna Stand on Santa Fe Shutters After Owner Sonny Jarock's Death

Openings & Closings

Mile High Vienna Stand on Santa Fe Shutters After Owner Sonny Jarock's Death

By Molly Martin
Life of the Party: Farra Is the Newest Dinner Destination in Lyons

Openings & Closings

Life of the Party: Farra Is the Newest Dinner Destination in Lyons

By Chris Marhevka
Chef Zuri Resendiz Is Bringing Mexican Concept Luchador to Whittier

Openings & Closings

Chef Zuri Resendiz Is Bringing Mexican Concept Luchador to Whittier

By Kristin Pazulski
RIP: Rita Baca, Legendary Founder of Rita's Mexican Food in Pueblo

Calhoun: Wake-Up Call

RIP: Rita Baca, Legendary Founder of Rita's Mexican Food in Pueblo

By Patricia Calhoun
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation