Food News

Social Sightings: Babettes Blasts One-Star Review and More

December 13, 2021

Babettes/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough, but this new series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Babettes, a bakery that originally opened inside The Source, then relocate to 2030 Ionosphere Street in Longmont in 2018, responded to a one-star Google review criticizing its pricing in an Instagram post on December 9. Business owners making public comebacks is becoming more and more common, as exhibited recently by Occidental owner Sean Kenyon and Spuntino's Elliot Strathmann. Babette's caption reads, "Hi! Yes $12 dollars for a loaf of bread. The price is standard in the United States from coast to coast and has been for years. We HAVE NOT raised our prices to reflect the overall price and shipping increase the United States has incurred since the start of Covid not to mention our overhead as well as labor and taxes. We appreciate that you liked the loaf but a 1 star review because you wanted it for free. You are clearly not interested in supporting small businesses that cut their teeth on technique and high quality!"
Chef Amos Watts's the Fifth String, a restaurant that snagged a spot on Westword's recent list of the 100 restaurants we can't live without, made the call to cut weekend brunch. "We appreciate all the support, and especially all the time our staff has spent making it great, but we are having staffing issues that doesn’t make brunch reasonable right now. We are planning on reopening brunch in the spring, but we will see what 2022 brings us," reads the announcement, which came on December 9.
Instagram: @the.fifth.string
Tacos la Tapatia at 4535 Thompson Court, one of the few restaurants in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, has closed temporarily. Its last day of service was December 9, but it plans to reopen in the spring and will continue offering catering service in the meantime, available via email at [email protected]
High Point Creamery has stocked up on its 2022 winter flavors, which include peppermint made with Hammond's candies, spumoni (cherry ice cream with milk chocolate shavings and roasted pistachios), a vegan and gluten-free oatmeal coconut cream pie, dairy-free cranberry sorbet and dark chocolate orange with marshmallows. At the top of our list to try: babka, an olive oil ice cream packed with chopped-up pieces of the Jewish pastry made with a streusel topping and filled with chocolate. Try them at High Point's three locations in RiNo, Berkeley and Hilltop, or order online.
The Cooper Lounge's snow globes have returned to the Union Station Plaza, and reservations starting at 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday are available all December long. The experience, which is $90 per person, includes your choice of three beverages per guest; an antipasti board; a seafood spread with crab, shrimp and oysters served with remoulade, horseradish cocktail sauce, mignonette and drawn butter; and French macarons for dessert. The globes seat two to four guests and reservations are required.
