Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Social Sightings: Spuntino's One-Star Yelp Review Response and More

November 15, 2021 6:56AM

Gnocchi with 'nduja, romesco, toasted almonds and aged Pecorino is currently on the menu at Spuntino.
Gnocchi with 'nduja, romesco, toasted almonds and aged Pecorino is currently on the menu at Spuntino. Spuntino Instagram
Monday mornings are tough. But this new series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
SPUNTINO/INSTAGRAM
Spuntino/Instagram
Spuntino's Instagram feed is normally full of gorgeous shots of pasta paired with quippy poems by owner Elliot Strathmann. But on November 12, Strathmann put his poetic skills to a new use in response to a one-star Yelp review — Spuntino's first in over two years, he notes. Both the response and the review, which took issue with the restaurant's vaccine requirement, were shared on Instagram. Spuntino is one of only a handful of restaurants in Denver requiring proof of vaccination to dine; others include Bar Max, To the Wind Bistro (on Wednesday nights only) and all of restaurateur Frank Bonanno's concepts, which include Mizuna, Luca, Osteria Marco, Green Russell, Russell's Smokehouse, Vesper Lounge, Lou's Food Bar, Salt & Grinder, the Milk Market food hall and the newly reopened French 75.
Instagram: @spuntinodenver
click to enlarge The new Bangkok Nights roll. - SUSHI-RAMA
The new Bangkok Nights roll.
Sushi-Rama
All four Sushi Rama locations have rolled out four new rolls. Fresh options include the Mean Green roll, with softshell crab tempura; the Alamosa striped bass-topped Alamosa roll; the Baby Dragon, with unagi, avocado, tempura crunchies and spicy yuzu sweet soy; and the Bangkok Nights, with cucumber, mango, bean sprouts and Bibb lettuce, topped with seared New York strip, scallions, cilantro, crispy onion and garlic, pickled Fresno chile and coconut curry vinaigrette. If you haven't been to this conveyor-belt sushi spot in a while, this is your sign to visit.
Instagram: @sushi_rama_restaurants
CHOLON/INSTAGRAM
ChoLon/Instagram
There's a new lunch option downtown: ChoLon is now open 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for your mid-day meal — which should, of course, include the restaurant's much-loved French onion soup dumplings. Then pop next door to its new sister restaurant, YumCha, for some barbecue bacon cheeseburger shumai.
Instagram: @cholon_denver
click to enlarge BLUE AGAVE GRILL
Blue Agave Grill
Just a couple of blocks down the 16th Street Mall from ChoLon is Blue Agave Grill, where you can get one of the best fall soups around: pumpkin espresso bisque. The combo might sound odd, but the addition of coffee gives this dish depth. The caffeine-boosted creamy pumpkin purée is topped with a balsamic reduction and crunchy toasted pumpkin seeds.
Instagram: @blueagavegrillcolorado
click to enlarge T.S.R.
T.S.R.
T.S.R. (This Shit Rules), which opened inside American Bonded in October, recently added a few new menu items, including the ultimate snack to accompany late-night drinking: a grown-up version of Hot Pockets. Made with puff pastry, stuffed with your choice of cheese or pepperoni pizza filling and served with a pesto and marinara dipping sauce, it hits all the right nostalgic notes.
Instagram: @t.s.r._chimichurribros
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation