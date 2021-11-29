Support Us

Social Sightings: Bars and Restaurants Requiring Proof of Vaccine

November 29, 2021

You'll need to show proof of being fully vaccinated to drink at Blake Street Tavern.
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

The indoor mask mandate that went into effect on November 24 left bars and restaurants in Denver with a choice: require guests to wear masks while not eating and drinking, or opt to require proof of vaccine before they enter the restaurant. In order to go with the vaccine proof option, businesses must also verify that 95 percent of its staff are fully vaccinated. The mandate is currently slated to be in place through January 3, 2022.

So far, masks seem to be the go-to for most local spots. But in the days since the mandate's announcement, more bars and restaurants have announced that you'll need to present your vaccine card in order to be admitted to dine and drink.

Here are the places we've spotted that have posted vaccine-requirement announcements:

715 Club, 715 East 26th Avenue
A5, 1600 15th Street
Bar Max, 2412 East Colfax Avenue
Bear Creek Distillery, 1879 South Acoma Street
Blake Street Tavern, 2301 Blake Street
Bonanno Concepts locations (Mizuna, Luca, Osteria Marco, Green Russell, Russell's Smokehouse, Vesper Lounge, Lou's Food Bar, Salt & Grinder, Milk Market, French 75)
Brasserie Brixton, 3701 North Williams Street
Cafe Aion, 1235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
The Electric Cure, 5350 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
Gold Point, 3126 Larimer Street
Highland Tavern, 3400 Navajo Street
Matchbox, 2625 Larimer Street
Middleman, 3401 East Colfax Avenue
Spuntino, 2639 West 32nd Avenue
Squire Lounge, 1800 East Colfax Avenue
To the Wind Bistro, 3333 East Colfax Avenue
TRVE Brewing, 227 Broadway #101

Do you know of other bars and restaurants requiring proof of vaccine? Let us know, [email protected].
