Social Sightings: Domo Takes a Holiday Break and More

After a viral TikTok video led to long lines at Domo this summer, the Japanese restaurant at 1365 Osage Street cut back its hours, opening just three days a week (Friday through Sunday). Owner Gaku Homma, who also runs the dojo attached to the restaurant, said the shift was necessary to keep him, as well as his staff, healthy and energized. Now, in light of the continued spread of COVID-19, he's once again putting his place on pause: Domo will be closed through January 6.
Facebook: domorestaurantdenver
Instagram: @osakaramendenver
Boulder County Farmers Markets is hiring an operations manager to organize community events and manage the market coordinators for all three of its markets — in Boulder, in Longmont and at Union Station in Denver. Check out the job description for more info and to apply.
Instagram: @bcfm
La Diabla, at 2233 Larimer Street, is Colorado's first pozole-focused restaurant, as well as one of our picks for the ten best new restaurants of 2021. Try it on a Wednesday and get the "Jose's Gone Fishing" special (named for owner Jose Avila): two tacos and a house margarita for just $5.
Instagram: @ladiabladenver
Abejas, at 807 13th Street in Golden, just launched its new winter menu. The restaurant, which specializes in seasonal cuisines, is now serving up such dishes as bison short ribs over polenta milled locally by Grateful Bread; seared duck breast with green mole, Latin kimchi and heirloom corona beans; and duck confit croquettes with Délice de Bourgogne cheese, date-tarragon mostarda and pickled grapes.
Instagram: @abejasgolden