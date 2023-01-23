Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Global Cuisine

Social Sightings: Five Bowls of Ramen to Slurp ASAP

January 23, 2023 8:04AM

Glo introduced this new kimchi ramen in December.
Glo introduced this new kimchi ramen in December. Glo Noodle House/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

The longer the cold weather sticks around, the more soups we crave. Currently, ramen is top of mind, and fortunately, Denver's got a solid ramen scene with tons of choices, from the traditional to the unexpected. Glo Noodle House, one of our picks for the ten best new restaurants that opened in 2022, added a new ramen option to its menu in December: kimchi Shoyu with a pork and kimchi broth, as well as confit bacon, ground pork, onsen egg, green onion, bean sprouts, black garlic oil and crispy shallot.
Instagram: @glodenver
click to enlarge
Ronin Lowry/Instagram
Ronin Lowry (and its sister restaurants in the Highland and Congress Park neighborhoods) might be known for superior sushi, but it also serves up two standout bowls of ramen: tonkotsu with pork belly and wood ear mushrooms, and the mushroom-heavy san-kinoko with roasted maitakes, grilled portobellos and pickled criminis.
Instagram: @roninlowry
Osaka Ramen/Instagram
Osaka Ramen, chef Jeff Osaka's RiNo ramen house, regularly debuts new seasonal selections, including a fall favorite, a green chile-spiked spin on the dish. Right now, though, you can get a taste of its winter addition: pho-style brisket ramen, made with brisket, bean sprouts, mushrooms, basil, negi, chicken broth and brisket tare, pho spices and a soft egg.
Instagram: @osakaramendenver

Los Chingones/Instagram
For a totally non-traditional take on ramen, head to the RiNo location of restaurateur Troy Guard's Los Chingones. Its Mexican ramen has a broth that cooks for twelve hours and is brimming with thick udon noodles, chicken thigh or pork shoulder, hon shimeji mushrooms, cabbage, shishito pepper, jalapeños, scallions, radishes and crispy fried garlic.
Instagram: @loschingones_denver
click to enlarge
Molly Martin
It's been three months since we got a first taste of chef Edwin Zoe's 16th Street Mall eatery Dragonfly Noodle, but we're still thinking about one of its many ramen selections, which comes with two tender ribs perched atop a tangle of fresh, bouncy noodles in a tonkotsu broth. The smokiness isn't overwhelming; while it doesn't taste like you're eating a barbecue/ramen mashup, the smoke does add an unexpected twist to the dish.
Instagram: @dragonflynoodle
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation