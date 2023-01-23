Social Sightings: Five Bowls of Ramen to Slurp ASAP

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
The longer the cold weather sticks around, the more soups we crave. Currently, ramen is top of mind, and fortunately, Denver's got a solid ramen scene with tons of choices, from the traditional to the unexpected. Glo Noodle House, one of our picks for the ten best new restaurants that opened in 2022, added a new ramen option to its menu in December: kimchi Shoyu with a pork and kimchi broth, as well as confit bacon, ground pork, onsen egg, green onion, bean sprouts, black garlic oil and crispy shallot.
Instagram: @loschingones_denver we got a first taste of chef Edwin Zoe's 16th Street Mall eatery Dragonfly Noodle, but we're still thinking about one of its many ramen selections, which comes with two tender ribs perched atop a tangle of fresh, bouncy noodles in a tonkotsu broth. The smokiness isn't overwhelming; while it doesn't taste like you're eating a barbecue/ramen mashup, the smoke does add an unexpected twist to the dish.
