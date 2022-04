Social Sightings: New Brunches — and After-Brunches — to Try

click to enlarge Mercury Cafe/Instagram

"If I can do something to help somebody, I do," Elise Wiggins told us last week. The chef/owner of Cattivella in Central Park is leaving in May to help feed Ukrainian refugees as a volunteer with World Central Kitchen; she kicked off the restaurant's new brunch with a fundraiser for the nonprofit this past weekend. The new menu is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a lineup of omelets of which Wiggins, a self-proclaimed lover of tender eggs, is particularly proud.Brunch (with a killer view) is back at Corrida in Boulder. Available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the new menu includes such Spanish-influenced options as patatas bravas, Spanish tortilla and a breakfast sandwich with chorizo harissa aioli. Mimosas, Bloody Marys, sangria and a selection of gin and tonics (including one with green bell pepper and another made with apricot marmalade) are perfect for rooftop sipping.Last June, Marilyn Megenity sold the Mercury Cafe to a group headed by Danny Newman, who had taken over another Denver institution, My Brother's Bar, a few years earlier. Over the past couple of months, the Merc's new owners have been addressing some structural issues (and digging up some long-lost photos and other pieces of art now on display). With that work done, the kitchen is opening earlier — 10 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday — which means brunch is back on the weekends.The Red Barber, which was our Best of Denver 2022 pick for Best Rooftop Patio , recently launched its new drag after-brunch. Head six stories up on Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m. for the festivities led by queen Samora Kash, along with special guests. Tickets, $25, are available at the door and include all-you-can-drink mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar.The Family Jones in LoHi is now open on Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m. for its new after-brunch party, with a slew of cocktail options including housemade Bloody Marys, $5 pickle-back shots and all-day happy hour deals for those in the service industry. Sunday Funday is on.