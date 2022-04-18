Support Us

Social Sightings: New Brunches — and After-Brunches — to Try

April 18, 2022 9:07AM

Uovo e gnocchi al forno is on the new brunch menu at Cattivella.
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

"If I can do something to help somebody, I do," Elise Wiggins told us last week. The chef/owner of Cattivella in Central Park is leaving in May to help feed Ukrainian refugees as a volunteer with World Central Kitchen; she kicked off the restaurant's new brunch with a fundraiser for the nonprofit this past weekend. The new menu is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a lineup of omelets of which Wiggins, a self-proclaimed lover of tender eggs, is particularly proud.
Brunch (with a killer view) is back at Corrida in Boulder. Available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the new menu includes such Spanish-influenced options as patatas bravas, Spanish tortilla and a breakfast sandwich with chorizo harissa aioli. Mimosas, Bloody Marys, sangria and a selection of gin and tonics (including one with green bell pepper and another made with apricot marmalade) are perfect for rooftop sipping.
Last June, Marilyn Megenity sold the Mercury Cafe to a group headed by Danny Newman, who had taken over another Denver institution, My Brother's Bar, a few years earlier. Over the past couple of months, the Merc's new owners have been addressing some structural issues (and digging up some long-lost photos and other pieces of art now on display). With that work done, the kitchen is opening earlier — 10 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday — which means brunch is back on the weekends.
The Red Barber, which was our Best of Denver 2022 pick for Best Rooftop Patio, recently launched its new drag after-brunch. Head six stories up on Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m. for the festivities led by queen Samora Kash, along with special guests. Tickets, $25, are available at the door and include all-you-can-drink mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar.
The Family Jones in LoHi is now open on Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m. for its new after-brunch party, with a slew of cocktail options including housemade Bloody Marys, $5 pickle-back shots and all-day happy hour deals for those in the service industry. Sunday Funday is on.
