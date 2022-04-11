Social Sightings: Spring Eats (and One Cocktail) You Need to Try ASAP

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Spring is all about sunny days, new blooms, baseball — and seasonal menu changes at restaurants all over metro Denver. This week, we spotted some new eats (and one drink) that have us ready to hit the town, starting at Fruition (1313 East Sixth Avenue). While owner Alex Seidel has been busy revamping the Lakewood space occupied by Frontroom Pizza for 35 years, which he reopened on April 7 as Roca's Pizza & Pasta, his team at Fruition has been busy, too. An Instagram post offers a sneak peek at the eatery's new menu, which includes a colorful savory churro, shrimp-stuffed deviled eggs and charred radish salad.
Blackbelly (1606 Conestoga Street) is dropping new spring eats, too. Right now, stop in to try the Ora King salmon (often described as the wagyu of salmon) with chamomile whey nage, artichoke, asparagus, gold frill mustard and chive oil.
Bastien's (3503 East Colfax Avenue) as the Best Old School Steakhouse in our 2022 edition of the Best of Denver, but it's displaying some new-school tricks, too. Just in time for baseball season, it's debuted a new Old Fashioned of the month made with Breckenridge Bourbon infused with whole roasted peanuts. "We used Tangerine Dream cream ale, from local brewery Station 26, to make a cream ale simple syrup and are finishing the cocktail with Regans Orange Bitters," the restaurant says. Cheers!
Dang (at 2211 Oneida Street in Park Hill), is ready with the return of two customer favorites — now available swirled together. Banana puddin' and peanut butter made the perfect pair for a sweet spring treat.
Vegan Restaurant category, Somebody People (1165 South Broadway) is here to satisfy your sweet tooth with its new ice cream sandwiches: housemade basil ice cream between two almond cookies topped with cara cara marmalade and almond crumble.
