Social Sightings: Five Places Dishing Up New Eats, From Cloud Cones to Crab Rangoon Pizza

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick taste of interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Constellation Ice Cream, a Central Park spot that's part of the Little Man family, celebrated its third birthday this weekend, when it introduced cloud cones. The whimsical treats will be available the first weekend of every month through Labor Day. Put this special on your summer schedule.
the release of Denver's very own version of the famously bitter spirit, Bäsk Nömört. If you want to subject yourself to yet more tire-fire flavor, head to Fellow Traveler, a new bar in Englewood, on Mondays for its Malört flight. "Enjoy(?) three variations of Sweden's bitter schnapps," the bar suggests. "We have Jeppson's Malört, Letherbee Besk and Baska Besk." Three shots will run you $15, with no extra charge for the regret.
Pizzeria Locale's latest in its guest chef series is a creation from culinary director Jordan Wallace and Tommy Lee of Uncle and Hop Alley fame. The Crab Rangoon Pizza is made with mozzarella, cream cheese, crab, scallion, garlic, olive oil, parmesan and Mike’s Hot Honey. One dollar from each $13 pizza sold through April 30 will go to the Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association.
