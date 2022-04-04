Support Us

Social Sightings: Five Places Dishing Up New Eats, From Cloud Cones to Crab Rangoon Pizza

April 4, 2022 5:50AM

Cloud cones will be available at Constellation Ice Cream the first weekend of every month through Labor Day.
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick taste of interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Constellation Ice Cream, a Central Park spot that's part of the Little Man family, celebrated its third birthday this weekend, when it introduced cloud cones. The whimsical treats will be available the first weekend of every month through Labor Day. Put this special on your summer schedule.
Instagram: @constellationicecream
We've had Malört on our mind since Ballmer Peak announced the release of Denver's very own version of the famously bitter spirit, Bäsk Nömört. If you want to subject yourself to yet more tire-fire flavor, head to Fellow Traveler, a new bar in Englewood, on Mondays for its Malört flight. "Enjoy(?) three variations of Sweden's bitter schnapps," the bar suggests. "We have Jeppson's Malört, Letherbee Besk and Baska Besk." Three shots will run you $15, with no extra charge for the regret.
Instagram: @fellow_traveler_englewood
Pizzeria Locale's latest in its guest chef series is a creation from culinary director Jordan Wallace and Tommy Lee of Uncle and Hop Alley fame. The Crab Rangoon Pizza is made with mozzarella, cream cheese, crab, scallion, garlic, olive oil, parmesan and Mike’s Hot Honey. One dollar from each $13 pizza sold through April 30 will go to the Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association.
Instagram: @pizzerialocale
Meanwhile, Hop Alley, our favorite place for bone-marrow fried rice, has a new menu addition: grilled oysters. Slurp them up often, as the garnish will change daily.
Instagram: @hopalleydenver
For the first time in a long time, Dana Rodriguez's Work & Class has introduced new menu items. The additions include three fresh proteins: cochinita pibil, red wine-braised short rib and lemon-pepper brown-butter rotisserie chicken.
Instagram: @workandclassdenver
