Social Sightings: Five Upcoming Openings to Have on Your Radar

The IceHouse by Union Station will soon be home to a much-anticipated po'boy shop. Pirate Alley got its start as a pop-up at Julep, Kyle and Katy Foster's now-closed RiNo restaurant. After that venture fell victim to the pandemic in 2020, the po'boys lived on at a pop-up at Katy's Stir Cooking School. But within weeks, they'll finally have a permanent home with a fresh name: Pirate Alley Boucherie.1801 Wynkoop Street"I want this to be a place where Northsiders can come in and be stoked. Like, 'This is our neighborhood, not just someone coming in and changing it,'" Cliff Blauvelt told when we spoke to him in late June about his upcoming restaurant, Bodega Denver. He'd originally hoped to have the sandwich-forward spot open by mid-July, but that date's now pushed back to late July or early August. Northsiders, get hungry...2651 West 38th AvenueBodega isn't the only new addition coming to northwest Denver. Mighty Scoop is a new ice cream shop opening soon inside the Sunnyside Supper Club, which replaced Earnest Hall last year . Both concepts come from the team behind Lucky Pie."The view from expo station. It’s happening!" reads the one — and so far only — post from new French restaurant Noisette, which is set to open in late summer in the former There... location in LoHi. The concept from husband-and-wife team Tim and Lillian Lu will be a bakery in the daytime and a restaurant in the evenings. The Lus both graduated from the French Culinary Institute in New York, and the concept will focus on classic French fare — something that's been trending in Denver recently 3254 Navajo StreetA former Starbucks in the University of Denver neighborhood will soon be home to a plant-based burger chain founded by entrepreneurs with a Colorado connection. Next Level Burger got its start in Oregon in 2014 and was founded by husband-and-wife team of Matt and Cierra de Gruyter. Matt is originally from Denver, and the pair met while attending Metro State. It now has eight locations in Oregon, Washington, New York, California and Texas; the Denver outpost is set to open August 18.1605 East Evans Avenue