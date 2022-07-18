Social Sightings: Five Upcoming Openings to Have on Your Radar

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
The IceHouse by Union Station will soon be home to a much-anticipated po'boy shop. Pirate Alley got its start as a pop-up at Julep, Kyle and Katy Foster's now-closed RiNo restaurant. After that venture fell victim to the pandemic in 2020, the po'boys lived on at a pop-up at Katy's Stir Cooking School. But within weeks, they'll finally have a permanent home with a fresh name: Pirate Alley Boucherie.
Address: 1801 Wynkoop Street
Instagram: @piratealleydenver
He'd originally hoped to have the sandwich-forward spot open by mid-July, but that date's now pushed back to late July or early August. Northsiders, get hungry...
Address: 2651 West 38th Avenue
Instagram: @bodega_denver
Bodega isn't the only new addition coming to northwest Denver. Mighty Scoop is a new ice cream shop opening soon inside the Sunnyside Supper Club, which replaced Earnest Hall last year. Both concepts come from the team behind Lucky Pie.
Instagram: @mightyscoopscolorado
"The view from expo station. It’s happening!" reads the one — and so far only — post from new French restaurant Noisette, which is set to open in late summer in the former There... location in LoHi. The concept from husband-and-wife team Tim and Lillian Lu will be a bakery in the daytime and a restaurant in the evenings. The Lus both graduated from the French Culinary Institute in New York, and the concept will focus on classic French fare — something that's been trending in Denver recently.
Address: 3254 Navajo Street
Instagram: @noisettedenver
Address: 1605 East Evans Avenue
