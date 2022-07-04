Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Social Sightings: A New Food Hall Is Opening, Deli Italia is Rebranding and More

July 4, 2022 5:49AM

Freedom Street Social is nearly ready for its grand opening.
Freedom Street Social is nearly ready for its grand opening. Freedom Street Social/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Freedom Street Social is set to become the latest food hall to debut in the metro area. It's located at 15177 Candelas Parkway in Arvada and has been teasing its opening since last November. This week, it's hosting ticketed soft-opening seatings from July 7 through July 10. The spaces filled up fast, but the grand opening is coming soon. The space will be home to nine food and drink concepts including Osito, an offshoot of Señor Bear; Lea Jane's Hot Chicken; Chicago deep-dish chain Giordano's (which closed a spot on Broadway earlier this year); and chef Tajahi Cooke's BKFST Club. Cooke is also overseeing a unique chef residency program at the food hall.
Instagram: @freedomstreetsocial
click to enlarge Deli Italia's pies are thin and crispy. - MOLLY MARTIN
Deli Italia's pies are thin and crispy.
Molly Martin
Chris and Lindsay Lyons took over the thirty-year-old Deli Italia in Lakewood in 2018 with a plan to expand it into a full-fledged restaurant. Their updated pizza recipe, in particular, has gained a lot of fans. And now, after weathering the pandemic, the couple is set to introduce a new name for the concept: Pizzeria Leopold, after their son who was born in 2020.
Instagram: @delitaliapizzeria
MUSIC CITY HOT CHICKEN/INSTAGRAM
Music City Hot Chicken/Instagram

Cheap lunch alert: Music City Hot Chicken at TRVE Brewing on Broadway recently expanded its hours and added the Six Buck Lunch: an original chicken sandwich (choose your spice level) and chips for just $6. You can also add on 10-ounce pours of TRVE brews for just $3. The special is available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Instagram: @mchcden

COPERTA/INSTAGRAM
Coperta/Instagram
Summer menu changes have arrived at chef Paul C. Reilly's Coperta, which recently added this beauty to the lineup: braised goat shank caramelle with Palisade apricot butter and garlic scapes. It's definitely time for a pasta night. Heads up: Look for a story by Reilly on July 5 with his thoughts on Colorado's most underrated vegetable. Can you guess what it is?
Instagram: @copertadenver
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation