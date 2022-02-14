Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Social Sightings: Where to Get Heart-Shaped Pizza Today and More

February 14, 2022 5:51AM

Social Sightings: Where to Get Heart-Shaped Pizza Today and More
Mici Handcrafted Italian
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Homegrown, family-owned chain Mici Handcrafted Italian was recently named one of the country's hottest startup fast-casuals by QSR magazine. But before Mici gets back to its big plans for growth (it has unit agreements for over fifty franchises), it's bringing back a beloved tradition: heart-shaped pizzas. Available from all of its locations, which include five outposts in the Denver area and two in Colorado Springs, any 16-inch pie can be made into a heart by request on Valentine's Day only.
Instagram: @micitalian
FELLOW TRAVELER
Fellow Traveler
A man named Scott became the first guest to "perform" in the Solo Diner art installation at Fellow Traveler, a bar that opened recently in Englewood and serves a menu of vegan food. Ready for your moment in the spotlight? All you have to do is show up, ready to eat and drink alone while on display, in order to become a part of this performance art piece.
Instagram: @fellow_traveler_englewood

click to enlarge URBAN VILLAGE GRILL
Urban Village Grill
Chef Charles Mani's Urban Village Grill at Park Meadows is now fully living up to its name, with the debut of outdoor grills meant to give the feel of a backyard barbecue. Meats, seafood and veggies come with your choice of Indian marinades. Indoors, Mani serves a more traditional menu of Indian specialties.
Instagram: @urbanvillageindian
PROJECT ANGEL HEART/INSTAGRAM
Project Angel Heart/Instagram
Project Angel Heart, a nonprofit that prepares and delivers medically tailored meals, is expanding. Thanks to a $580,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente, the organization will now be able to extend its reach to Pueblo, Weld, Boulder and Douglas counties. It's aiming to provide 620,000 meals to 4,250 people in 2022.
Instagram: @projectangelheart
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation