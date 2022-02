Social Sightings: Where to Get Heart-Shaped Pizza Today and More

Fellow Traveler

click to enlarge Urban Village Grill

Project Angel Heart/Instagram

Homegrown, family-owned chain Mici Handcrafted Italian was recently named one of the country's hottest startup fast-casuals bymagazine. But before Mici gets back to its big plans for growth (it has unit agreements for over fifty franchises), it's bringing back a beloved tradition: heart-shaped pizzas. Available from all of its locations, which include five outposts in the Denver area and two in Colorado Springs, any 16-inch pie can be made into a heart by request on Valentine's Day only.A man named Scott became the first guest to "perform" in the Solo Diner art installation at Fellow Traveler , a bar that opened recently in Englewood and serves a menu of vegan food. Ready for your moment in the spotlight? All you have to do is show up, ready to eat and drink alone while on display, in order to become a part of this performance art piece.Chef Charles Mani's Urban Village Grill at Park Meadows is now fully living up to its name, with the debut of outdoor grills meant to give the feel of a backyard barbecue. Meats, seafood and veggies come with your choice of Indian marinades. Indoors, Mani serves a more traditional menu of Indian specialties. Project Angel Heart , a nonprofit that prepares and delivers medically tailored meals, is expanding. Thanks to a $580,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente, the organization will now be able to extend its reach to Pueblo, Weld, Boulder and Douglas counties. It's aiming to provide 620,000 meals to 4,250 people in 2022.