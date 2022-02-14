Social Sightings: Where to Get Heart-Shaped Pizza Today and More

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Homegrown, family-owned chain Mici Handcrafted Italian was recently named one of the country's hottest startup fast-casuals by QSR magazine. But before Mici gets back to its big plans for growth (it has unit agreements for over fifty franchises), it's bringing back a beloved tradition: heart-shaped pizzas. Available from all of its locations, which include five outposts in the Denver area and two in Colorado Springs, any 16-inch pie can be made into a heart by request on Valentine's Day only.
Fellow Traveler, a bar that opened recently in Englewood and serves a menu of vegan food. Ready for your moment in the spotlight? All you have to do is show up, ready to eat and drink alone while on display, in order to become a part of this performance art piece.
Project Angel Heart, a nonprofit that prepares and delivers medically tailored meals, is expanding. Thanks to a $580,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente, the organization will now be able to extend its reach to Pueblo, Weld, Boulder and Douglas counties. It's aiming to provide 620,000 meals to 4,250 people in 2022.
