Social Sightings: King of Wings Will Open a Second Location and More Food News

click to enlarge The Golden Mill

Tacos Tequila Whiskey/Instagram

It's been quite a journey for King of Wings, which started as a food truck, opened its Wheat Ridge brick-and-mortar in the middle of the pandemic and has been closed since December following a kitchen fire . It's finally getting close to reopening its original location, though, and recently announced some big news: King of Wings is opening a second location. At the end of October, Colorado Plus Brew Pub will close its Colorado + 49 Cidery & Pub at 1100 Arapahoe Street in Golden and pass the space on to King of Wings.Clayton Members Club & Hotel in Cherry Creek recently closed its restaurant Of a Kind to make room for something else. Now we know the identity of that replacement: It's Kini's, a Greek-inspired concept from Quality Branded, the group behind another Cherry Creek eatery, Quality Italian. Kini's is expected to open by the end of the month, and it will also bring Cretans, a Mediterranean wine bar, to the hotel. It will open in the former OAK Market space in November.Our pick for 2022's Best New Food Hall , Golden Mill, has added new menu items for the first time since opening. Fresh options include achiote-marinated roasted chicken, tostadas Siberi and Queso Flameado from Tacos al Chile; the signature Sora Roll made with tuna, salmon and yellowtail as well as takuan, ooba, masago, cucumber and a mustard sauce at Sushi Sora; and a chicken tender sandwich with achiote mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes at Republik of Chicken. Golden Mill also recently started offering breakfast burritos, mimosas, and drip and cold brew coffee on weekend mornings.Tacos Tequila Whiskey, which got its start just over a decade ago as a food truck called Pinche Tacos and now has locations in the Highland neighborhood and City Park, is going back to its roots. Last week, it introduced Tina, a new truck that will make this concept's food mobile once again.