Social Sightings: King of Wings Will Open a Second Location and More Food News

It's been quite a journey for King of Wings, which started as a food truck, opened its Wheat Ridge brick-and-mortar in the middle of the pandemic and has been closed since December following a kitchen fire. It's finally getting close to reopening its original location, though, and recently announced some big news: King of Wings is opening a second location. At the end of October, Colorado Plus Brew Pub will close its Colorado + 49 Cidery & Pub at 1100 Arapahoe Street in Golden and pass the space on to King of Wings.
2022's Best New Food Hall, Golden Mill, has added new menu items for the first time since opening. Fresh options include achiote-marinated roasted chicken, tostadas Siberi and Queso Flameado from Tacos al Chile; the signature Sora Roll made with tuna, salmon and yellowtail as well as takuan, ooba, masago, cucumber and a mustard sauce at Sushi Sora; and a chicken tender sandwich with achiote mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes at Republik of Chicken. Golden Mill also recently started offering breakfast burritos, mimosas, and drip and cold brew coffee on weekend mornings.
got its start just over a decade ago as a food truck called Pinche Tacos and now has locations in the Highland neighborhood and City Park, is going back to its roots. Last week, it introduced Tina, a new truck that will make this concept's food mobile once again.
