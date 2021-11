Social Sightings: Samosa Shop Finds a New Home and More

click to enlarge Molly Martin

click to enlarge Molly Martin

click to enlarge Carboy Winery

Chef Dave Hadley, who's made appearances onandhas been slinging his samosas and other Indian specialties at markets and pop-ups all over town throughout the pandemic. Now he's settling in — at least three days a week — at cocktail bar Room for Milly . From 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday, you can find Hadley's samosas as well as tandoori chicken and mushroom tikka skewers on the menu; he plans to add more specials, including naan pizza, soon.When downtown bar Brass Tacks closed in October , many people bemoaned the loss of its burger. But former Brass Tacks chef Zach Spott has brought it back at the concept he launched in August , Lunchboxx, inside Denver Central Market. Along with the crowd-favorite burger, Spott's added some brand-new items to the Lunchboxx lineup, including loaded buffalo chicken fries and Sticky Icky Popcorn Chicken.The buttery shrimp tacos at Bellota are already a major reason to visit this restaurant at the Source, but now four of its other tacos are taking center stage as part of the new $2 Taco Tuesdays. Choose from the rajas, with poblano, roasted corn, griddled cotija cheese, salsa morita and cilantro in a corn tortilla; the picadillo, with ground beef, potato, oregano and salsa verde; carnitas, with onion, cilantro, lime and chile de arbol; or the cochinita pibil, with habanero and salsa xni pec.Winter outdoor dining is back at Bar Dough, where three decked-out greenhouses are set up on the front patio. Each has a heater inside for the ultimate cozy experience, as well as a Bluetooth speaker so that you can play your favorite tunes during a four-course meal. The prix fixe menu highlights dishes from the Piedmont region of Italy, such as black truffle and celery root agnolotti.On November 5, Carboy Winery was awarded Best in Show at the 2021 Colorado UnCorked Event. In this annual contest, 279 wines from 41 local wineries competed, and Carboy's 2019 Terodego took the top honors. Terodego is a grape originally from northeast Italy; Carboy is one of the first to experiment with it in Colorado. The award-winning wine is now sold out, but you can get a taste of the winery's other offerings at its three tasting rooms in Denver, Littleton and Breckenridge.