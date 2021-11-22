Social Sightings: Samosa Shop Finds a New Home and More

Monday mornings are tough, but this new series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Chef Dave Hadley, who's made appearances on Chopped and Supermarket Stakeout, has been slinging his samosas and other Indian specialties at markets and pop-ups all over town throughout the pandemic. Now he's settling in — at least three days a week — at cocktail bar Room for Milly. From 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday, you can find Hadley's samosas as well as tandoori chicken and mushroom tikka skewers on the menu; he plans to add more specials, including naan pizza, soon.
closed in October, many people bemoaned the loss of its burger. But former Brass Tacks chef Zach Spott has brought it back at the concept he launched in August, Lunchboxx, inside Denver Central Market. Along with the crowd-favorite burger, Spott's added some brand-new items to the Lunchboxx lineup, including loaded buffalo chicken fries and Sticky Icky Popcorn Chicken.
buttery shrimp tacos at Bellota are already a major reason to visit this restaurant at the Source, but now four of its other tacos are taking center stage as part of the new $2 Taco Tuesdays. Choose from the rajas, with poblano, roasted corn, griddled cotija cheese, salsa morita and cilantro in a corn tortilla; the picadillo, with ground beef, potato, oregano and salsa verde; carnitas, with onion, cilantro, lime and chile de arbol; or the cochinita pibil, with habanero and salsa xni pec.
