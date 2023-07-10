Social Sightings: Taylor Swift-Inspired Food and Drink Specials

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Whether or not you're among the legion of Swifties getting ready for the Denver stops of the sold-out Eras Tour, there's no denying that Taylor Swift is a cultural force. Heading to the show? We've got the ultimate concert guide for you. We also put together an Eras-inspired bar tour of Denver, as well as a list of spots where you can hide if you're trying to avoid the hype.
Other local bars and restaurants have definitely taken notice of the excitement and are dishing up some fun, Taylor-inspired specials this week:
Temper Chocolates inside Denver Central Market is selling two Taylor-inspired bonbons, aka Swiftie Sweets, through July 16. The Lover is a heart-shaped dark-chocolate shell with a guava-strawberry filling, while Lavender Haze has a white shell with a lavender-blueberry-lemon ganache. Pick them up for $3.25 each or create a four-pack with two of each flavor for $13.
Bar Dough is "worshiping our queen through creative cocktails" all month long with a drink menu that includes the "Chareau" on the Beach, a coconut Aperol spritz with a Chareau, lime and agave popsicle, and the non-alcoholic Sparks Fly, made with Seedlip Spice, cinnamon and clove syrup, pineapple juice and bitters.
High Point Creamery is offering an entire Taylor takeover of its menu from Thursday, July 13, through Sunday, July 16. The flavor playlist is packed with hits like ’Tis The Damn Season (aka Orange Dreamsicle), popsicles that mix marshmallow ice cream with fresh orange juice; You Need to Calm Down (aka Funfetti), funfetti cake with ice cream icing; and Gorgeous (aka Rose Gold), a strawberry-rose-flavored ice cream studded with gold sprinkles and coins and more.
Three Saints Revival has total Lover-era vibes, and it's leaning into that with two drink specials available only on July 14 and 15. Sip on the Lavender Haze, a blend of gin that’s infused with peaflower along with lemon, lavender syrup and bubbly prosecco; or the Bad Blood Margarita made with Blanco tequila, lime, desert pear syrup and orange liqueur.
On July 12 and 13, Sunday Vinyl is hosting a special all-Taylor double-feature edition of its Flight Night. It will be spinning music from every era back to back with a wine selection dedicated to each of her albums. Each flight is $50, and reservations are recommended.
Cheluna Brewing Company at Stanley Marketplace is having a Swiftie night on Thursday, July 13. Local musicians Alex Wilkins and Adam White will be performing Taylor Swift cover songs. Enjoy the show while you sip on brews like the Mexican-inspired Piña Chilada, La Bomba Belgian Blonde or a seasonal hard seltzer. The event begins at 7 p.m.
Poka Lola is serving Swiftie cocktails on July 14 and 15. Choose from the Lavender Haze, a light gin cocktail with lavender and honey, or Champagne Problems, a vodka-forward cocktail with cranberry and lime and topped with champagne. Guests are also invited to get their makeup done ahead of the show with Makeup by Peaches in the lobby of the Maven for $10.
As part of its Swifties at the Station event, Union Station's Terminal Bar is also making cocktails especially for fans, including the Cruel Summer, a Taylor Spritz, a Blank Space and a Lavender Haze. All guests who purchase food or drink items from Terminal Bar on July 15 will be eligible to take a free tuktuk ride from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. from Denver Union Station directly to Empower Field. For more info on the full event, visit denverunionstation.com.