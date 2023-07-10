Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Social Sightings: Taylor Swift-Inspired Food and Drink Specials

July 10, 2023 6:24AM

High Point Creamery is doing a Taylor takeover of its menu.
High Point Creamery is doing a Taylor takeover of its menu. High Point Creamery
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Whether or not you're among the legion of Swifties getting ready for the Denver stops of the sold-out Eras Tour, there's no denying that Taylor Swift is a cultural force. Heading to the show? We've got the ultimate concert guide for you. We also put together an Eras-inspired bar tour of Denver, as well as a list of spots where you can hide if you're trying to avoid the hype.

Other local bars and restaurants have definitely taken notice of the excitement and are dishing up some fun, Taylor-inspired specials this week:
click to enlarge a hand holding a box with four colorful chocolates inside
Temper has created two Taylor-inspired bonbons.
Temper Chocolates
Temper Chocolates inside Denver Central Market is selling two Taylor-inspired bonbons, aka Swiftie Sweets, through July 16. The Lover is a heart-shaped dark-chocolate shell with a guava-strawberry filling, while Lavender Haze has a white shell with a lavender-blueberry-lemon ganache. Pick them up for $3.25 each or create a four-pack with two of each flavor for $13.

Bar Dough is "worshiping our queen through creative cocktails" all month long with a drink menu that includes the "Chareau" on the Beach, a coconut Aperol spritz with a Chareau, lime and agave popsicle, and the non-alcoholic Sparks Fly, made with Seedlip Spice, cinnamon and clove syrup, pineapple juice and bitters.

High Point Creamery is offering an entire Taylor takeover of its menu from Thursday, July 13, through Sunday, July 16. The flavor playlist is packed with hits like ’Tis The Damn Season (aka Orange Dreamsicle), popsicles that mix marshmallow ice cream with fresh orange juice; You Need to Calm Down (aka Funfetti), funfetti cake with ice cream icing; and Gorgeous (aka Rose Gold), a strawberry-rose-flavored ice cream studded with gold sprinkles and coins and more.
click to enlarge
Three Saints Revival has total Lover vibes.
Molly Martin
The bright pink and purple decor at Three Saints Revival has total Lover-era vibes, and it's leaning into that with two drink specials available only on July 14 and 15. Sip on the Lavender Haze, a blend of gin that’s infused with peaflower along with lemon, lavender syrup and bubbly prosecco; or the Bad Blood Margarita made with Blanco tequila, lime, desert pear syrup and orange liqueur.

On July 12 and 13, Sunday Vinyl is hosting a special all-Taylor double-feature edition of its Flight Night. It will be spinning music from every era back to back with a wine selection dedicated to each of her albums. Each flight is $50, and reservations are recommended.

Cheluna Brewing Company at Stanley Marketplace is having a Swiftie night on Thursday, July 13. Local musicians Alex Wilkins and Adam White will be performing Taylor Swift cover songs. Enjoy the show while you sip on brews like the Mexican-inspired Piña Chilada, La Bomba Belgian Blonde or a seasonal hard seltzer. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Poka Lola is serving Swiftie cocktails on July 14 and 15. Choose from the Lavender Haze, a light gin cocktail with lavender and honey, or Champagne Problems, a vodka-forward cocktail with cranberry and lime and topped with champagne. Guests are also invited to get their makeup done ahead of the show with Makeup by Peaches in the lobby of the Maven for $10.

As part of its Swifties at the Station event, Union Station's Terminal Bar is also making cocktails especially for fans, including the Cruel Summer, a Taylor Spritz, a Blank Space and a Lavender Haze. All guests who purchase food or drink items from Terminal Bar on July 15 will be eligible to take a free tuktuk ride from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. from Denver Union Station directly to Empower Field. For more info on the full event, visit denverunionstation.com
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation