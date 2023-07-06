Your Ultimate Guide to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Denver: Empower Field Rules, Parking and Pre-Gaming

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, and tens of thousands of her fans will descend on Denver for the sold-out shows. While some tickets are available on resale sites, they cost well over $1,000 now — though many Swifties aren't balking at the price, since this is the pop queen's first tour since 2018, and her first playing music from all of her "eras."
Denver has embraced the Swift craze tenfold, and even if you can't get to the concert, there are plenty of ways to celebrate. But it helps to know the rules. From pre-concert parties to parking at Empower Field (and what you can bring inside), we've got you covered with this ultimate survival guide for Denver Swifties.
First Things First: Your OutfitIf your Amazon order never showed, you got last-minute tickets or you're just scrambling to find an outfit, there are plenty of boutiques and vintage stores in Denver that offer great selections to create a Taylor-inspired look. Whether you’re looking to channel “the old Taylor” or you want to create a full Midnights ensemble, here are a few shops where you're sure to find what you're looking for:
Electric Dream Boutique
101 Broadway, Suite 7
This store is putting out Lover, Speak Now and 1989 vibes all the way. It carries plenty of poofy, princess-y dresses for a Speak Now moment. Find pastel-pink pieces if you're feeling like dressing for a cruel summer or a silver sparkly jacket if you want to make the whole place shimmer. Don’t forget sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat!
Garage Sale Vintage
1445 Larimer Street
390 South Teller Street, Lakewood
Sip on a cocktail while you shop for your Eras outfit at one of Garage Sale Vintage's two stores, in Larimer Square or downtown Lakewood. You're sure to find a cute pair of sunglasses and a bomber jacket to create a 1989 look. These pieces never go out of style, so you'll be wearing them for years to come — and with a concert memory attached.
Goldmine Vintage
227 Broadway
Swift's Midnights album is ’70s-inspired, and along with knit tops in cool and warm tones, Goldmine Vintage — named Best Vintage Store in the Best of Denver 2023 — has plenty of staples for dressing like a true anti-hero. You're also sure to find a leather jacket or cowboy boots if you're going for an old Taylor or Reputation look.
Inspyre Boutique
Multiple Locations
Head straight to this boutique’s website and click on the Taylor Swift's Eras Tour tab, where all the items are cleverly named after a song. This is the perfect place to go if it’s the night before the concert and you’re still undecided. Grab a sparkly, gold fringe dress to match Swift’s Fearless look, or snag a sequin tunic. No matter what era you’re going for, you can’t go wrong with sequins, a staple of Swift’s concert outfits.
Meraki Moon
3070 Blake Street
At Meraki Moon, Eras shoppers can find cowgirl boots, a Midnights-inspired knit top or a leather jacket if they're going for a big Reputation look. Pretty much any era can be captured with clothing found at this shop, and it has plenty of accessories to pair with your outfit.
And if you want a little extra glam ahead of the show, the Maven Hotel at the Dairy Block, 1850 Wazee Street, is hosting makeup artist Peaches, who is accepting $10 appointments themed to all the eras.
What Time Does the Show Start?Gates open at 4:30 p.m. both nights, but the concerts begin at 6:30 p.m., with special guests MUNA and Gracie Abrams opening. That means Swift will likely begin her show around 8:30-9 p.m. Note that there is no re-entry if you leave the venue at any point.
Parking at Empower Field, and How to Get ThereMake sure you've bought a ticket ($40) before trying to park at the stadium. To purchase parking passes, you must have already purchased tickets to the concert for the same date; there is a limit of two passes per person. Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m., which leaves plenty of time for Swifties to tailgate before the gates open. You'll likely be coming to the stadium from I-25, which will have heavy traffic. We'd suggest another route, but considering the Rockies are playing the Yankees on both nights, traffic will get in the way regardless, and no one route is better than another.
Off-site parking is also available at Ball Arena, Auraria campus, the Denver Aquarium, and Riverside Church, at Bryant Street between 26th and 23rd avenues; Empower Field has a map of off-site parking online. If you decide to park off-site, be prepared for a hike to the venue, and read up on what you can and can't bring in below, so you don't need to trek back to your car.
If you're not driving to the show, consider taking RTD, which is free in July. From Union Station, take the C, E or W light-rail lines to get to Empower Field at Mile High Station. You can also take the W light rail to the Decatur-Federal Station, which is near the stadium. If you're taking the D or H lines, you can transfer to the C or E lines at the 10th and Osage Station, and if you're coming from the A Line, you can transfer to the C, E or W lines at Union Station, as well.
Taking a rideshare? Note that pick-ups and drop-offs for Uber, Lyft and more are south of Empower Field, at the Decatur-Federal station at Howard Place. Taxis, however, meet at the Mile High Stadium Circle. Pro-tip: Schedule your service ahead of time.
Merch BoothsThere will be merch booths outside of Empower Field, and if you've been to other Taylor shows, you know that the mile-long lines will start early.
FYI: Empower Field Is CashlessThat doesn't mean you can't spend money, of course. Apple Pay as well as debit and credit are accepted throughout the venue.
Empower Field: What You Can and Can't Bring InThose outfits you bought? Be sure they don't light up: No lights of any kind are allowed in the venue. But the most major factor is that concert-goers won't be able to bring a purse or bag unless it is clear and under 12 inches by 6 inches or, if it isn't clear, under 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches — about the size of your smartphone. You can find out more about Empower Field's clear-bag policy on its website, and note that backpacks are prohibited.
Leave your refillable water bottle in the car: If it's stainless steel, it won't get in. Same with posters larger than eleven inches by seventeen inches, professional cameras (any type with a detachable lens) or camera accessories, as well as recording equipment.
Empower Field was quick to note, however, that friendship bracelets are most certainly allowed.
Pre- and After-Show Parties...Ready for It?: Taylor Swift Silent Disco
Saturday, July 8, 8 to 10 p.m.
McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee Street
Just think: One week after this silent disco, you'll be hearing Taylor Swift live and in person at a sold-out stadium. Two DJs will be spinning the best of Taylor's eras at this event, so you can snap between dancing to Midnights and Speak Now in a second. It's the perfect way to begin your one-week countdown: sipping on Taylor Swift-themed cocktails, participating in a friendship bracelet creation station and dancing to her music while a 66-foot LED screen showcases her beloved music videos. Your $30 ticket will also come with a complimentary beer or seltzer. Cheers!
Queer Taylor Swift Eras Tour & Speak Now (TV) Party
Saturday, July 8, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Boulevard
Listen to Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and celebrate your favorite pop star at Goldspot Brewing's queer-friendly event. A costume contest opens for submissions at 3 p.m. (submissions close at 5), and you'll be able to make and trade friendship bracelets throughout the evening. Plus, you can even get Taylor Swift-themed flash tattoos! The event is free, but donations will go to LGBTQ+ nonprofits Khesed Wellness and the Delores Project.
TaylorFest
Thursday, July 13, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
TaylorFest has dubbed itself "The Eras Tour pre-party for Swifties by Swifties, where everybody is the main character." Swifties ages sixteen and up will be head over heels for this DJ party, at which all of their favorite hits will be played, produced by Perfect Night Productions, which has thrown TaylorFest across the country since 2022. At the TaylorFest at the Bluebird back in February, one couple even got engaged. Love is always in the air when Swifties are around, and this will be the perfect place to make new friends and ramp up the excitement ahead of your favorite concert. Tickets to TaylorFest are $22.50.
Taylor Swift Pre-Party
Thursday, July 13, 9 p.m. to midnight.
Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence Street
Mile High Spirits is celebrating Taylor Swift in advance of her weekend takeover with themed cocktails and her music playing all night long. Grab your ticket for $10.
Swifties at the Station
Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Union Station Terminal Bar, 1700 Wewatta Street
Union Station's Terminal Bar is serving up Taylor Swift-themed food and drink specials ahead of both concerts, but the cocktails — titled Cruel Summer, Taylor Spritz, Blank Space and Lavender Haze — are not the only draw. There will also be a rhinestone artist ready to add some sparkle to your makeup, a photo booth where you can snap pics with your besties, a Linx x Lou booth for friendship bracelets, and a DJ playing Taylor Swift hits. Be sure to enter the Best Dressed raffle for a chance to win prizes, which include a $100 Union Station gift card and a free stay at the Crawford Hotel. This is a great pre-party choice, as you'll be able to ride the light rail straight to Empower Field from the station. And if you go there on Saturday, all guests who purchase food or drink items are eligible to take a free tuktuk ride directly to the station from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Now, that's a deal!
Swift City
Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
1740 Federal Boulevard
Just west of Empower Field is the perfect Tayl-gate spot to revel in Taylor's music both before and after you see her live. Your ticket ($25 for post-concert, $44 for pre-concert) includes complimentary themed cocktails and small bites, a DJ spinning her songs, friendship bracelets, outfit contests and an Eras-themed photo op.
Still thirsty for more? Check out our Taylor Swift-inspired bar and club guide.
What did we miss? Send your Swift scoops to [email protected]