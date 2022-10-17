Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Social Sightings: The Funky Flame Will Close Soon (for Now) and More Food News

October 17, 2022 5:56AM

The chili pie from the Funky Flame.
The chili pie from the Funky Flame. The Funky Flame/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

There are only two weekends left to enjoy the wood-fired goods from the Funky Flame. As it nears its two-year anniversary, owner Allison Declercq has announced that the Funky Flame's current outdoor setup at West 44th Avenue and Zuni Street will be closing at the end of October. But it's still open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., so swing by for whatever pie it's cooking up (last weekend, it was serving a pizza topped with chili, cheddar, hot dogs, scallions and Fritos). The Funky Flame won't be gone for good, though: Declercq promises "exciting news regarding a more permanent home with walls and a roof coming soon."
Instagram: @the_funkyflame
Los Chingones/Instagram

Los Chingones does a monthly celebrity chef taco series for charity, and this month's featured chef is Jeff Levin of the Piper Inn, a longtime staple that was recently named one of our 2022 picks for the ten best wings in Denver. Levin's taco includes marinated skirt steak, diced white onion, cilantro and lime juice on a corn tortilla, and funds raised from its sales will go to the American Cancer Society to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Instagram: @loschingones_denver

Osaka Ramen/Instagram

Green chile season is upon us, as evidenced by the smell of roasting chiles along Federal Boulevard and the return of a seasonal favorite at Osaka Ramen: the green chile ramen. The restaurant's signature fall dish is made with chorizo and topped with shaved cabbage, cilantro, cotija and a poached egg.
Instagram: @osakaramendenver
Zin Zin Burmese Cuisine/Instagram

At Zin Zin Burmese, which recently opened as a takeout and delivery kitchen inside the Town Center at Aurora as part of the Aurora Eatery, a ghost kitchen that sprang up during the pandemic, fall is all about pumpkin curry. Vegan and gluten-free, it's the ideal, healthy comfort food for cool autumn nights when you want to skip cooking.
Instagram: @zinzinburmesecuisine
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation