Social Sightings: The Funky Flame Will Close Soon (for Now) and More Food News

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
There are only two weekends left to enjoy the wood-fired goods from the Funky Flame. As it nears its two-year anniversary, owner Allison Declercq has announced that the Funky Flame's current outdoor setup at West 44th Avenue and Zuni Street will be closing at the end of October. But it's still open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., so swing by for whatever pie it's cooking up (last weekend, it was serving a pizza topped with chili, cheddar, hot dogs, scallions and Fritos). The Funky Flame won't be gone for good, though: Declercq promises "exciting news regarding a more permanent home with walls and a roof coming soon."
Instagram: @the_funkyflame
Los Chingones does a monthly celebrity chef taco series for charity, and this month's featured chef is Jeff Levin of the Piper Inn, a longtime staple that was recently named one of our 2022 picks for the ten best wings in Denver. Levin's taco includes marinated skirt steak, diced white onion, cilantro and lime juice on a corn tortilla, and funds raised from its sales will go to the American Cancer Society to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Instagram: @loschingones_denver
Green chile season is upon us, as evidenced by the smell of roasting chiles along Federal Boulevard and the return of a seasonal favorite at Osaka Ramen: the green chile ramen. The restaurant's signature fall dish is made with chorizo and topped with shaved cabbage, cilantro, cotija and a poached egg.
Instagram: @osakaramendenver
At Zin Zin Burmese, which recently opened as a takeout and delivery kitchen inside the Town Center at Aurora as part of the Aurora Eatery, a ghost kitchen that sprang up during the pandemic, fall is all about pumpkin curry. Vegan and gluten-free, it's the ideal, healthy comfort food for cool autumn nights when you want to skip cooking.
Instagram: @zinzinburmesecuisine