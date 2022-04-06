Funky Flame got its start as a delivery-only cottage-foods business in December 2020 and quickly gained a following for its wood-fired bread — and for owner Allison Declercq's Instagram videos of herself dancing with her dog, Magoo, in front of her bright-yellow wood-fired oven. Now you can find Funky Flame cooking (and maybe dancing) at the Radiator in Sunnyside on a regular basis. Declercq has expanded her offerings to include Funky 'Za pizzas, hand pies, pastries, snacks and more, but picking up a loaf of the OG bread — which sometimes appears in fun colors like green (made with spinach and spirulina) and yellow (thanks to turmeric) — is a must.thefunkyflame.com