Size does matter. Located on the roof of the new Catbird Hotel in RiNo, the Red Barber boasts (nearly) 360-degree views from its perch six stories above the city. And while there are many other rooftops in town with both city and mountain views, this one has 3,300 square feet of open, inviting space in which to sip cocktails, enjoy bites like wings with Caribbean hot sauce and Korean beef hot dogs, and play a game of cornhole. Comfy couches are prime spots for lounging, or opt for the grassy picnic area or a spot near a fire pit — there's even amphitheater seating for live music performances. This is basically the ultimate backyard, in the sky, staffed with bartenders.